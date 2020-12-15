 Wednesday, December 16, 2020 47.0°F   light rain   Light Rain

Hamilton County Has Record 510 New COVID Cases, Record 183 Hospitalized, Record 46 In ICU; 2 More Deaths

Tuesday, December 15, 2020

Hamilton County reported a record 510 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday with a record 183 patients hospitalized from the deadly virus and a record 46 in Intensive Care Units. Thirteen others were in the hospital with suspected COVID.

There were 160 hospitalized on Monday and 42 in ICU.

The new total of cases in Hamilton County is 23,510.

There were two more deaths from the virus in the county reported on Monday, bringing the total to 223, one male and one female, both White, one between the age of 61-70 and one older than 81. 

The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 19,711, which is 84 percent, and there are 3,576 active cases. 

Hamilton County had 183 patients hospitalized from the virus with an additional 13 suspected cases. Of those, 102 are county residents. There are 46 people in intensive care, the highest number yet. 

The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee is at 472,875 on Tuesday with 8,251 new cases. There have been 74 more deaths from the virus, for a total of 5,615, said state Health Department officials.

The state currently has 2,821 people hospitalized from the virus, 102 more than on Monday.

There have been 404,597 people who have recovered from the virus in Tennessee (86 percent).

Testing numbers are above 5.057 million across the state. 

Here are the numbers by county:

Bledsoe County:  1,371 cases, up 9; 6 deaths

Bradley County:  7,178, up 72; 50 deaths

Grundy County: 978 cases, up 16; 14 deaths

Marion County: 1,526 cases, up 25; 21 deaths

Meigs County: 741 cases, up 15; 13 deaths

Polk County: 917 cases, up 25; 15 deaths

Rhea County: 2,394 cases, up 39; 40 deaths, up 1

Sequatchie County: 857 cases, up 33; 5 deaths

Knox 25,478 cases, up 534; 213 deaths, up 2

Davidson 51,549 cases, up 651; 480 deaths, down 1

Shelby 56,987 cases, up 676; 757 deaths, up 4



December 16, 2020

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

December 15, 2020

Senator Loeffler Makes Campaign Stop At Fort Oglethorpe's Park Place Restaurant

December 15, 2020

Chattooga County Has 1 More Coronavirus Death; Georgia Now Has 9,250 Deaths


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ALLEN, GARREN L HOMELESS WHITWELL, 373976358 Age at Arrest: 20 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County FAILURE TO APPEAR --- ... (click for more)

Georgia Senator Kelly Loeffler made her second campaign appearance in less than a month in the Northwest Georgia on Tuesday afternoon. The Republican candidate spoke to around 100 supporters ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Tuesday there have been 32 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 9,250. There were 4,812 new cases, as that total reached ... (click for more)



Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ALLEN, GARREN L HOMELESS WHITWELL, 373976358 Age at Arrest: 20 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County FAILURE TO APPEAR --- ARMOUR, CHRISTOPHER 1719 INDIAN RIDGE ROAD JOHNSON CITY, 37604 Age at Arrest: 50 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT --- BOWMAN, KAMARIE KAVON ... (click for more)

Senator Loeffler Makes Campaign Stop At Fort Oglethorpe's Park Place Restaurant

Georgia Senator Kelly Loeffler made her second campaign appearance in less than a month in the Northwest Georgia on Tuesday afternoon. The Republican candidate spoke to around 100 supporters gathered at the Park Place Restaurant in Fort Oglethorpe. During her visit it was evident she was focused on the task at hand, deftly side-stepping several questions about the results of ... (click for more)

Opinion

A Fond Farewell To The Flatiron Deli

Like many Chattanoogans, I have a “go-to” restaurant. With a “go-to” sandwich. Mine was the Flatiron Deli and my sandwich was the Italian Torpedo. A culinary masterpiece. Honestly, I have never practiced law in a location where the Flatiron Deli was not within a 100 yards from my office door. For over 31 years, a month, no, not even a week passed where I did not ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: We Are 'Exceptional'

On Monday there came the news – the sad, sad news – that now over 300,000 Americans have died due to the COVID virus. It is now raging so badly in the United States that once every minute another one of us dies. Right now, there are over 16 million active cases. Surely, these days are the most devastating in our lifetime. But then I saw the picture that was taken on the same Monday, ... (click for more)

Sports

Walker Hits Game Winner In UTC Women's Win Over Austin Peay

Chattanooga freshman Anna Walker is quickly putting her mark on the Mocs’ program, banking in a shot as time ran out to give UTC a 65-64 win over Austin Peay at the Winfield Dunn Center Tuesday night. UTC improves to 2-3 overall and Austin Peay evens its record at 2-2. "I am proud of several people for stepping up,” Chattanooga head coach Katie Burrows said. “That group that ... (click for more)

Senators David Perdue And Kelly Loeffler In Opposition To Renaming Atlanta Braves

Following Cleveland’s decision to rename the Indians baseball team, U.S. Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler said they oppose any effort to rename the Atlanta Braves: “We adamantly oppose any effort to rename the Atlanta Braves, one of our state’s most storied and successful sports franchises. Not only are the Braves a Georgia institution — with a history spanning 54 ... (click for more)


