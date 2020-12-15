Hamilton County Has Record 510 New COVID Cases, Record 183 Hospitalized, Record 46 In ICU; 2 More Deaths

Hamilton County reported a record 510 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday with a record 183 patients hospitalized from the deadly virus and a record 46 in Intensive Care Units. Thirteen others were in the hospital with suspected COVID.

There were 160 hospitalized on Monday and 42 in ICU.

The new total of cases in Hamilton County is 23,510.



There were two more deaths from the virus in the county reported on Monday, bringing the total to 223, one male and one female, both White, one between the age of 61-70 and one older than 81.



The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 19,711, which is 84 percent, and there are 3,576 active cases.



Hamilton County had 183 patients hospitalized from the virus with an additional 13 suspected cases. Of those, 102 are county residents. There are 46 people in intensive care, the highest number yet.

The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee is at 472,875 on Tuesday with 8,251 new cases. There have been 74 more deaths from the virus, for a total of 5,615, said state Health Department officials.



The state currently has 2,821 people hospitalized from the virus, 102 more than on Monday.



There have been 404,597 people who have recovered from the virus in Tennessee (86 percent).



Testing numbers are above 5.057 million across the state.



Here are the numbers by county:



Bledsoe County: 1,371 cases, up 9; 6 deaths



Bradley County: 7,178, up 72; 50 deaths



Grundy County: 978 cases, up 16; 14 deaths



Marion County: 1,526 cases, up 25; 21 deaths



Meigs County: 741 cases, up 15; 13 deaths



Polk County: 917 cases, up 25; 15 deaths



Rhea County: 2,394 cases, up 39; 40 deaths, up 1



Sequatchie County: 857 cases, up 33; 5 deaths



Knox 25,478 cases, up 534; 213 deaths, up 2



Davidson 51,549 cases, up 651; 480 deaths, down 1



Shelby 56,987 cases, up 676; 757 deaths, up 4



