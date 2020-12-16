 Thursday, December 17, 2020 40.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Breaking News


Witnesses Say Man Using Heroin Carried Out Murder At Hixson La Quinta After Saying He Was "Going To Kill Someone"

Wednesday, December 16, 2020
Mario Peoples
Mario Peoples

Police said an arrest has been made in a case in which a man was gunned down at the Hixson La Quinta Inn.

Last Saturday,  police responded to calls of a DOA victim at the inn on New Country Drive. The victim, Christopher Trivette, had a gunshot wound, and EMS pronounced him dead. A half hour later, an investigator pulled up on scene and saw the victim lying on his side in a pool of blood, and saw several bullet holes on the body. Police said his phone and ID were missing.

Police said hotel staff told them the room had been registered in another man’s name (Paul Burgess), and that two other black males had arrived the previous day to check in. They were told people in a nearby room may have information about the incident,  which was registered in the name of the girlfriend of the man now charged with the murder, 41-year-old Mario Peoples. Hotel staff showed police video of Peoples (who has a teardrop tattoo under one eye) with what appeared to be a large pistol protruding from his clothing.

Police interviewed the first witness a few hours later. The witness told police that the night before he was at the InTown Suites on Lee Highway when he was called down by an acquaintance to the parking lot where he was introduced to Peoples and a white male. He was told they were there to pick up money. They said they were going to the La Quinta in Hixson and would be returning. The witness said he never heard back from his acquaintance so he went to sleep.

He said the next morning, his acquaintance told him someone had been shot at the La Quinta Inn. The witness then told police he called a friend at the hotel and asked them to notify staff. That is when he said he drove to La Quinta Inn and made contact with police.

The next day, investigators spoke with the acquaintance. He said he called the first witness over to the white Ford Crown Victoria he was in, since the driver (Peoples) wanted to buy the first witness’s pistol. The first witness sold the pistol for $400, but the acquaintance said Peoples only paid a portion of the agreed upon amount.

After this, he said Peoples drove them to the La Quinta Inn and went to room 205, where they saw several people he did not know shooting heroin. The acquaintance said he saw Peoples shoot heroin into his arm with the victim. He said Peoples then became “irate” and accused Trivette of bugging his phone. The witness told of hearing Peoples say, “I’m going to kill someone” before he shot a round at the victim.

The acquaintance of the first witness then left the room and said he heard three more shots fired. He said he and the tall white man fled the Inn and sped away in Peoples' car. The witness told police before they left he heard Peoples say he forgot his phone and needed to get it back.

Police were told that the white male called Peoples’ sister and told her that her brother had shot someone.

When police interviewed the first witness again, he stated the second witness told him Peoples wanted to buy his pistol. The witness said Peoples was driving and that Peoples had a teardrop tattoo. The first witness said People only paid $200 of the agreed upon purchase. Out of a six-person photo lineup, the witness told police he was 80 percent sure Peoples was the man he sold the gun to.

Police later found and preserved Peoples’ Facebook account. In one video shared on Dec. 3, he could be seen getting into and driving a white Ford Crown Victoria, a vehicle matching the one at La Quinta Inn at the time of the incident. A few hours after this, the first witness called police and said the second witness saw a man named Mario shoot the victim. The second witness confirmed this, and identified Mario Peoples out of a photo lineup.

A few hours after this, a hotel staff member identified Peoples out of a photo lineup, and said he has been known to rent rooms under different names. He said Peoples has been banned multiple times because of ongoing drug and prostitution issues. The witness said Peoples had been in room 207 that night, which was right next to room 205 where the shooting occurred.

On Tuesday, police arrested Peoples. He is facing a criminal homicide charge.

 

 


December 17, 2020

Police Blotter: Man Running On Broad Street Had Just Been Pepper Sprayed; Nail & Wax Shop Wants Payment

December 17, 2020

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

December 16, 2020

13 Have Qualified To Run For Chattanooga Mayor - As Deadline Nears


Police responded to a suspicious man running in the road in the area of 1800 Broad St. Once police located the man at the intersection of 20th and Broad Street, it was determined he had run away ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ANGLEA, CHEYENNE ASHLEY 959 COUNTY 20 ROAD CALHOUN, 37340 Age at Arrest: 27 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County Booked for ... (click for more)

Thirteen candidates have qualified to run for mayor of Chattanooga - with the qualifying deadline of noon on Thursday looming for five others who have picked up papers. The election for the ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Man Running On Broad Street Had Just Been Pepper Sprayed; Nail & Wax Shop Wants Payment

Police responded to a suspicious man running in the road in the area of 1800 Broad St. Once police located the man at the intersection of 20th and Broad Street, it was determined he had run away from Southside Social on Chestnut Street after being pepper sprayed. The man identified himself and denied medical assistance. Police spoke with staff at Southside Social and found that ... (click for more)

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ANGLEA, CHEYENNE ASHLEY 959 COUNTY 20 ROAD CALHOUN, 37340 Age at Arrest: 27 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s) --- BAKER, SHANNON ANTHONY Unknown CHATTANOOGA, 37421 Age at Arrest: 39 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga CRIMINAL TRESPASSING PUBLIC ... (click for more)

Opinion

A Fond Farewell To The Flatiron Deli - And Response (2)

Like many Chattanoogans, I have a “go-to” restaurant. With a “go-to” sandwich. Mine was the Flatiron Deli and my sandwich was the Italian Torpedo. A culinary masterpiece. Honestly, I have never practiced law in a location where the Flatiron Deli was not within a 100 yards from my office door. For over 31 years, a month, no, not even a week passed where I did not ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The ‘Bonus’ Question

There is no question in my mind that the Erlanger Hospital Board of Trustees – individually – are fine people. I know five of the 10 personally and have great respect for another two or three I’ve heard about. Yet we are told that sometime Thursday the hospital board will vote to award President and CEO Will Jackson a $50,000 bonus and I am convinced this is wrong. Understand, I ... (click for more)

Sports

UNC-Asheville's Late Turnovers Gift Mocs A Win

Christmas came early for the Mocs in their 69-66 home win over a generous UNC-Asheville squad. Trailing 66-65 with around eight seconds left, Chattanooga’s Jamaal Walker and K.C Hankton (more on him later) trapped the ball-handler in the corner. Instead of calling a timeout or holding the ball, he flung a desperate pass back toward the basket and hoped a teammate would be on the ... (click for more)

UTC Football Inks Eight New Players On Signing Day

Mocs’ head coach Rusty Wright and company concluded their early signing period Wednesday afternoon, filling key spots in their roster. Due to limitations of the Covid-19 pandemic, signing day took on a new look this year. “Obviously, it was all very different,” said Wright. “We spent a lot more time on the phone…. Facetiming, calling, and texting because we couldn’t see them ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors