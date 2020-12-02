Home On Hunter Road Damaged By Fire Wednesday Afternoon

A home on Hunter Road was damaged by fire Wednesday afternoon.

Around 3:15 p.m., a neighbor called 911 reporting a house fire at 6154 Hunter Road.



The Highway 58 Volunteer Fire Department responded and arrived on the scene reporting heavy smoke pouring out of the front of the house. Firefighters made a fast and aggressive attack on the fire just inside the front doorway.



After conducting an initial search, firefighters confirmed no one was inside the home. Highway 58 fire officials reported damages around $50,000.

The cause of the fire will be investigated by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office. No injuries were reported But HCEMS was on the scene for any potential injuries to the firefighters.