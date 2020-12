Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ACUFF, TERRY WAYNE

103 ALPILNE DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

-----

ANDERSON, REGINALD DEANDRE

3108 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071801

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

-----

ASKINS, SHEENA MARIE

422 CARRIAGE PARC DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

CONTRIBUTING TO DELINQUENCY OF A CHILD

VIOLATING CURFEW (VIOLATION OF CHILD CURFEW BY PAR

-----

BAKER, CARLON A

7604 STANDIFER GAP RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

-----

BAKER, JOHN MARKUM

202 PINEHURST AVENUE RED BANK, 37415

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UN

-----

BROWN, RICHARD JASON

5700 ROPER STREET EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

-----

BUGGS, NIA VICTORIA

1616 CASTLEBERRY AVE EAST RIDGE, 37312

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

-----

BURRESS, BRITTANY L

1809 JACKSON STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

THEFT OF PROPERTY

-----

COFFEY, DUNCAN

125 SHILOH CHURCH RD OCOEE, 37361

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSS.

OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS-----CONNER, AMANDA C1253 CHIPPEWAU AVE CLEVELAND, 37323Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyLEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLETHEFT OF PROPERTYFAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANEFAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT-----DELASHMITT, DUSTIN REED5012 DELASHMITT RD HIXSON, 373434214Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTYVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE-----DIAZ, NEIY1614 BENNETT AVE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT-----DILLON, JASON CHRISTOPHER1392 11TH ST SE CLEVELAND, 373116333Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCERECKLESS DRIVINGDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCESPEEDING IN WORK ZONE-----FAIN, WILLIAM LAMAR1914 GUNBARREL RD APT 117 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRU-----FOURTE, AUBREY JOSEPH1505 DUNCAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374042969Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE-----GREEN, FELICIA SHAWNTA3310 DELONG AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374101224Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR-----GRIFFITH, JENNIFER MAE727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULT (ON POLICE)THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS-----HERRERA, DEANA M503 ELY RD APTD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaLEFT OF CENTER VIOLATIONSPEEDINGDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEOPEN CONTAINER LAWNO PROOF OF INSURANCE-----HOLLAND, DUSTIN LEE107 PINE FOREST LN CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE-----JACKSON, PATRICK MARIO7028 IGOU GAP RD CHATTANOOGA, 374215748Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTYTHEFT OF IDENTITYFORGERYDOMESTIC ASSAULT / AGGRAVATED-----JENKINS, JAMES ORLANDO1234 GROVE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)-----LOMNICK, RODERICK MICHAEL1100 S HIGHLAND PARK AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374044243Age at Arrest: 59 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)-----LOPEZ RAMIREZ, RUDY3600 WHITEHEAD AVE ,Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSPUBLIC INTOXICATION-----LOPEZ-RAMIREZ, BALTAZAR3600 WHITEHEAD AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEOPEN CONTAINER LAW-----MAYBERRY, JASON PAUL501 LEGGIT ROAD SALE CREEK, 37373Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTIONPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA-----MCEWEN, JOHN WARREN106 STEPHENSON AVE LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN, 373501321Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyEVADING ARRESTFAILURE TO SIGNAL TURNSTOP SIGN VIOLATIONFAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANESPEEDINGFOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY-----MCNABB, JOHNNY Q3917 Midland Pike Chattanooga, 374112921Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE-----MILLER, ZACKARY TYLER507 MARLOW DR HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolTHEFT OF PROPERTYEVADING ARRESTRECKLESS ENDANGERMENT-----RACK, JAMES5900 SHAW AVE ROOM 3 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaHARASSMENT-----RAUTIALA, SARAH MARIE1116 E 8TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374032736Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONFAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAYSTOP SIGN VIOLATIONDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSVIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW-----RENO, KRISTAL MICHELLE1644 PARTRIDGE LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)-----SMALLEN, TERISA D298 HIGH STREET SE CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE-----SMITH, AMBER REANN3212 S ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071759Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS-----TURNER, CHRISTOPHER LEE2866 FERN LEAF LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULTAGGRAVATED ASSAULTEVADING ARRESTDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDISOBEDIENCE TO OFFICER DIRECTING TRAFFICPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYPOSS.HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS-----WELCH, NOAH JAMES208 CALIFORNIA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374156406Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ROBBERY-----WILLIAMS, JONATHAN DANIEL1911 TUNNEL HILL VARNELL RD TUNNEL HILL, 30741Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (SIMPLE POSSESS-----WORTMAN, SHAUNA CHRISTINE8422 PINE RIDGE ROAD OOLETHAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)-----YOUNG, SAMUEL PAULHOMELESS ,Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION