Here is the Walker County arrest report for Dec. 14-20:

BROWN JONATHAN CRAIG W/M 39 OFFICER WASIM POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE, SIMPLE BATTERY – FVA

THOMPSON KEISHA LEAH W/F 40 OFFICER CAMP PEDESTRIAN UNDER THE INFLUENCE

JACKSON DANIEL WILLIAM W/M 42 OFFICER BROOME PROBATION VIOLATION – MISD

STONE KENNETH VICTOR W/M 48 OFFICER HUGGINS RPD DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED, EXPIRED TAG

BLACKMON CHAD EUGENE W/M 35 OFFICER LINDER CPD BATTERY – FVA, OBSTRUCTION OF LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICER

PARKER RANDY MURRAY W/M 48 OFFICER HENRY SIMPLE ASSAULT – FVA, SIMPLE BATTERY – FVA, BATTERY

KISOR LOGAN AVERY W/M 19 OFFICER CAMP THEFT BY TAKING – MOTOR VEHICLE, HIT & RUN

WEAVER GREGORY ALLEN W/M 25 OFFICER RAMEY LPD SIMPLE BATTER – FVA

GIBSON NATHAN EDWARD W/M 41 OFFICER THOMASON DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED, TEXTING WHILE DRIVING

REID THADDEUS EUGENE B/M 31 OFFICER THOMAS GSP THEFT BY TAKING – MOTOR VEHICLE

NAVAS CHRISTINA ELIZABETH W/F 42 OFFICER THOMAS GSP THEFT BY TAKING – MOTOR VEHICLE

MCBRYAR DARRYL WAYNE W/M 29 SELF THEFT BY TAKING

JONES JONATHAN ALLEN W/M 39 OFFICER HARRIS POSS OF METH, POSS OF HEROIN

YOUNG JESSICA LEIGH W/F 40 OFFICER HARRIS POSS OF METH

MEYERS JIMMY RAY W/M 43 OFFICER DUNN DRIVING ON SUSPENDED

BALES ROBERT ALTON W/M 39 OFFICER FOUTS BATTERY (FVA), CRUELTY TO CHILDREN 3RD DEGREE

HALL DANIELLE NICOLE W/F 32 OFFICER FOUTS BATTERY (FVA), CRUELTY TO CHILDREN 3RD DEGREE

HOWELL VALARIE KAY W/F 51 **** SELF HOLD FOR COURT

JENKINS HALEY LADON W/F 24 **** OFFICER HEAD SIMPLE BATTERY (FVA)

MARTIN VIVIAN MARIAH W/F 24 **** OFFICER HEAD SIMPLE BATTERY (FVA)

YOUNG SAMUEL PAUL W/M 39 OFFICER BURGESS CRIMINAL TRESPASS – MISD

ANDERSON JOSEPH GABRIEL W/M 19 OFFICER REYNOLDS LPD DRIVING WITHOUT A VALID LICENSE, IMPROPER LANE CHANGE

HALLMAN JERRY SCOTT W/M 30 OFFICER MILLER PROBATION VIOLATION – FELONY

JONES MAURICE LAMONT JR B/M 32 OFFICER MILLER POSSESSION OF COCAINE, DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED, HABITUAL VIOLATOR, MUST GIVE TURN SIGNAL (2 COUNTS), RECKLESS DRIVING, DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF DRUGS, IMPROPER LANE CHANGE, SEAT BELT VIOLATION

NELSON JONATHAN PAUL W/M 34 OFFICER JONES DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL, IMPROPER LANE CHANGE, OPEN CONTAINER

NICHOLSON TOREY CONTREAL B/M 35 OFFICER BARKLEY DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED, FAILURE TO OBEY STOP SIGN

FLOYD WILLIAM ALEXANDER W/M 23 OFFICER MULLIS RPD DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL, DRIVING UNSAFE/IMPROPERLY EQUIPPED VEHICLE

MAZARIEGOS ANTHONY GARCIA H/M 18 OFFICER LANG RPD DRIVING WITHOUT A VALID LICENSE, FAILURE TO OBEY TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE

HUGHES JOSHUA RYAN W/M 27 OFFICER DEAL RPD CRIMINAL TRESPASS - MISD

JACKSON MARK ANTHONY W/M 31 OFFICER COPPOCK BATTERY – FVA, CRUELTY TO CHILDREN 3RD DEGREE

JACKSON SAVANNAH LEE W/F 30 OFFICER COPPOCK BATTERY – FVA, CRUELTY TO CHILDREN 3RD DEGREE

BROOKSHIRE JAMES ROBERT W/M 36 OFFICER HUGGINS RPD SIMPLE BATTERY – FVA, SIMPLE ASSAULT – FVA, HINDERING 911 CALL

PIERCE DAVID TYLER W/M 32 OFFICER THOMASON POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY CONVICTED FELON, DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED, NO INSURANCE, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

HOLLAND SUMMER DANIELLE W/F 24 OFFICER BARKLEY DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE – MULTIPLE SUBSTANCES, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

WRAY JAMES MICHAEL W/M 23 OFFICER CAMP SIMPLE BATTERY –FVA, EXPLOITATION AND INTIMIDATION OF DISABLED ADULTS, ELDER PERSON AND RESIDENT

COOK RONNIE TIMMON JR W/M 32 OFFICER CAMP OBSTRUCTION OF LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS – MISD, FLEEING TO ELUDE POLICE – MISD

GILBREATH SETH AARON W/M 31 OFFICER CAMP OBSTRUCTION OF LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS – MISD

RAMSEY CHELSEA DIONNE W/F 30 OFFICER BROOME FLEEING TO ELUDE POLICE – FELONY, THEFT BY TAKING – FELONY (10 COUNTS), THEFT BY RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY – FELONY, POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE, THEFT BYT BRINGING STOLEN PROPERTY INTO STATE, RECKLESS DRIVING