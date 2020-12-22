 Tuesday, December 22, 2020 Weather

Breaking News


Fleischmann Says He Secures "Critical Funding" For East Tennessee

Tuesday, December 22, 2020

U.S.  Rep. Chuck Fleischmann applauds the House passage of the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021.

“I am proud to have secured critical funding for East Tennessee in my role on the House Appropriations Committee," said Rep. Fleischmann. "From the Chickamauga Lock, to the Oak Ridge Reservation, and the Chattanooga Federal courthouse I will never cease fighting for East Tennessee’s priorities,” Fleischmann continued. “I am also glad to see funding to combat the COVID-19 pandemic included in this package of legislation. This funding will help the students, families, front-line medical workers, and small businesses who have been impacted by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Background:

East Tennessee:
Full funding for Chickamauga Lock
Full funding ($750M) for the Uranium Processing Facility at Y-12
Strong overall support for Oak Ridge National Laboratory, including HFIR and SNS, supercomputing, and the Manufacturing Demonstration Facility
Strong funding to continue nuclear cleanup at the Oak Ridge Reservation (over $440M total)
Secures funding for multiple public-private partnerships in the energy space
$25 million and report language in Fish and Wildlife Service to control Asian carp, including $3 million for contract fishing
Funding for the Federal courthouse in Chattanooga, TN

Combating COVID-19:
Supporting our Working Families and Students
$600 stimulus checks per individual/child ($1,200 per married couple)
Capped at $75,000 gross adjusted income per individual ($150,000 for married couples)

Providing Relief to our Small Businesses
Provides over $280 billion to reopen and strengthen the PPP program
Creates a simplified PPP loan forgiveness application for loans under $150,000
Allows employers to deduct PPP related businesses expenses
Repeals CARES Act provision that requires PPP borrowers to deduct their EIDL advance from their PPP loan forgiveness amount
Extends the repayment period of deferred payroll taxes through Dec. 31, 2021
Penalties and interest on deferred unpaid tax liability will not accrue until Jan. 1, 2022

Producing and Distributing a Cure
Nearly $20 billion for the production of vaccines and therapeutics, covering the cost for everyone who needs it
$8.75 billion for distribution of vaccines. This includes cold chain, advance freezers, and supporting state efforts
$3 billion for the national stockpile

Protecting our Physicians
Many of our physicians expected to see payment reductions in 2021. (This is the “E&M code” issue that many specialty physicians have been concerned about.) We prevent at least 2/3 of these cuts from going through by establishing:
A three-year delay of a new add-on code that reduces reimbursement to specialty providers
A $3 billion across the board increase in physician payments in 2021
Three additional months of Medicare sequester relief
Ways to allow more providers to access Alternative Payment Model bonuses, giving physicians added incentives to provide high-quality and cost-efficient care
An additional $20 billion distribution from the Provider Relief Fund to help doctors who have had to reduce services
 


December 22, 2020

Fleischmann Says He Secures "Critical Funding" For East Tennessee

December 22, 2020

25-Year-Old Man Shot In A Home On Calhoun Avenue Monday Afternoon

December 22, 2020

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report


U.S. Rep. Chuck Fleischmann applauds the House passage of the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021. “I am proud to have secured critical funding for East Tennessee in my role on the House ... (click for more)

A man, 25, arrived at a local hospital via personal vehicle on Monday at 3:51 p.m. with non-life-threatening injuries from a gunshot wound. Police learned the victim was shot by another ... (click for more)

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)



Breaking News

Fleischmann Says He Secures "Critical Funding" For East Tennessee

U.S. Rep. Chuck Fleischmann applauds the House passage of the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021. “I am proud to have secured critical funding for East Tennessee in my role on the House Appropriations Committee," said Rep. Fleischmann. "From the Chickamauga Lock, to the Oak Ridge Reservation, and the Chattanooga Federal courthouse I will never cease fighting for East Tennessee’s ... (click for more)

25-Year-Old Man Shot In A Home On Calhoun Avenue Monday Afternoon

A man, 25, arrived at a local hospital via personal vehicle on Monday at 3:51 p.m. with non-life-threatening injuries from a gunshot wound. Police learned the victim was shot by another male while at a residence in the 3100 block of Calhoun Avenue. Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile ... (click for more)

Opinion

Reflections Of A School Principal

Serving as a public school principal this year has been intense. The job has always been challenging, but nothing prepared me for the stresses this year would bring. The endless stream of ever-changing information. The fear and uncertainty of so many unknowns. The desire to maintain normalcy in an abnormal year. The early mornings trying to prepare for the onslaught ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: A Christmas Classic

Over the past 40 years, I have maintained a Christmas tradition of reprinting the most famous story I have ever written, “The Last Day of School.” That story has gone all over the world and I have had great fun with it, but in case you didn’t notice, there was no official last day of school this year, due to the pandemonium of our COVID pandemic. As its substitute, allow me to share ... (click for more)

Sports

14 Treys Help UTC Women To Win Over Georgia Southern

Fourteen three-pointers helped the UTC women to a 96-87 victory over Georgia Southern. The two teams were playing in the Georgia State Holiday Classic in Atlanta. Chattanooga shot over 55 percent from the field. UTC improved to 3-4 with the win, while the Eagles dropped to 3-3 overall. Senior Bria Dial led all scorers with 23 points behind a 7/11 showing from three-point ... (click for more)

Mocs Improve To 8-0 With Win Over UAB

Three teams stood at 7-0 heading into Saturday with two, Chattanooga and UAB, meeting in Bartow Arena. Xavier stayed 7-0, while the Mocs took the top spot at 8-0 with a 69-66 triumph over the Blazers. The eight wins are the most by any DI school in 2020-21. "It just feels great to have a team go out there and execute some stuff, and more importantly, fight," Coach Lamont Paris ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors