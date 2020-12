Chattanooga Police Homicide Investigators were notified that Deed Carroll, the victim in the Nov. 19, shooting that occurred at 1900 Maple Hills Way has succumbed to his injuries.

The notification was made by the Hamilton County Medical Examiner's Office.

The suspect, Markious Sims, is now charged with criminal homicide instead of attempted criminal homicide. Sims is already in custody at the Silverdale Detention Center.