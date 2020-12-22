Silverdale Video Shows Violent Attack On Inmate By 8 Gang Members

Video from the Silverdale Jail shows the violent attack carried out on an inmate by eight gang members.

Authorities said the victim, who is identified as a Mafia Insane Vice Lord, suffered severe injuries to his head and back.

The victim told authorities he did not want to give a statement and did not want to prosecute his attackers.

In the incident on Dec. 2, the victim was found with numerous stab wounds carried out with home-made "shanks."

Video showed Dedrick Lindsey, Britian Crutcher and Gerald Green smashing the victim's head into a metal table and stabbing him multiple times.

James Costlow is shown hitting the victim with his hands, and Tracy Freeman is seen striking the victim in the head with a large plastic Wet Floor sign.

Andre Blocker and Patrick Watts are shown kicking and stomping the victim as he lay on the floor in a jail pod where a pool of blood was later found.

Authorities said Maurice Thurman took part in the attack, but his direct involvement was not caught on the camera.

Lindsey is described as Rollin 40 Crip, Crutcher and Thurman as Rollin 60 Crips, Green, Costlow and Freeman as Crips, and Blocker and Watts as Gangster Disciples.