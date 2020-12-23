Police Blotter: Receipt Trick Falls Flat At Home Depot; Walmart Thief Has To Abandon $310 In Stolen Items And Leaves Cellphone Behind

Police were called to the Home Depot at 7421 Commons Blvd. Upon arrival, police were met by an employee who works Loss Prevention for the store. The employee said an unknown white male wearing a Ford shirt and a sailor hat entered the store and picked up a receipt that was lying on the floor. The man then walked around to the other side of the store and gathered lumber as it was listed on the receipt and came back around to the front of the store to "return" it. The cashier proceeded to refund the items and give the man $339.43 cash back.Loss Prevention employees saw the man pick up the receipt and were able to stop him after the money was given to him. Loss Prevention retrieved the money and the man left the scene without speaking to Loss Prevention.* * *Police responded to a report of a suspicious person on the 100 block of S. Germantown Road. A man was observed removing a sewer cover in the roadway. The man was identified and said he was looking for his phone because his girlfriend threw it out the window earlier during an argument. After a few minutes he located his phone and requested to be transported to the Sonic on Brainerd Road. He transported by police to the Sonic without incident.* * *Police were called to a residence on N. Hickory Street. Upon arrival, police spoke with a man and a woman. Both said they had gotten into an argument and said the woman was going to sleep on the couch while the man slept in the bed to separate for the night. The woman said she was going to find somewhere to go when the sun came up. Police did not take the man on his warrants due to him being bed ridden with a broken pelvis.* * *Police responded to a shoplifting at the Walmart at 2020 Gunbarrel Road. Upon arrival police made contact with a Loss Prevention associate. The associate said a white woman with blond hair, wearing a white jacket and flower-print pants attempted to steal merchandise from the business. The woman passed all points of sale and tried to make it to the parking lot with a cart full of items. The woman was stopped before reaching the parking lot. The woman abandoned the cart, and fled to what appeared to be a newer White Ford SUV that she drove toward Shallowford Road. The woman did drop a cell phone while fleeing to her vehicle. The cell phone was turned into CPD property room. Total amount of merchandise was $310.24.* * *Police responded to E. 11th Street where a man told about an incident that took place the evening before. The man said he had gained the aid of an unknown homeless man to assist in the erecting of his new tent. The man told police that upon completion, this unknown man asked for payment for the aid provided. The man told police he refused to pay and that later in the evening the unknown man put a hole in his new tent. The man said he did not wish to press charges due to him having enough money to move into an extended stay hotel. The man proceeded to show police $300 in cash as well as a check for $150. The man said he did not wish to press charges and preceded to get into a vehicle with an unknown female and leave the area.* * *Police responded to a call from a woman who lives on Tanner Avenue. The woman said she has been having issues with her mail carrier and the entire United States Postal Service. She said recently she did not have a package delivered in the time she believes it should have been. The woman wanted a police report stating that she is going to file complaints and a lawsuit against the carrier and the USPS.* * *Police responded to a shoplifting at Finders Keepers Treasure Seekers at 3870 Hixson Pike. The owner said an unknown female, described as an approximately 5'1"-5'2" white female with dark hair, was observed concealing merchandise inside her jacket pocket. The owner said after the female left the store he made contact with her at her vehicle in an attempt to retrieve the stolen merchandise. The owner said the woman gave him back a pair of tweezers; however, she appeared to have kept four various items of makeup worth about $40. Video was retrieved and forwarded to CPD to possibly get suspect information.* * *Police responded to the Raceway at 2528 Broad St. for a call about an individual being struck by an automobile. Officers arrived to meet the man claiming to having been struck. The man said that an Expedition had bumped his wheelchair, almost knocking him over. The man said the girl inside the Raceway would verify his statement. The man said several times that he did not do anything to provoke the event. Upon further investigation with employees of the Raceway, it was stated that the man was riding his wheelchair through the parking lot asking several vehicles for money. An employee stated that the instance the man was referring to with the Expedition did not happen the same way the man had said. The employee said that the man went up to the Expedition asking for $50 because he is handicapped; the driver of the Expedition stated that he was handicapped as well and left the Raceway, making no contact with the man's wheelchair. Officers informed the man not to call in false complaints or panhandle and to be on his way to the bus stop where he could catch his ride home.* * *Police responded to a call at a business on Broad Street due to an intoxicated man not wanting to ride home with his wife. After speaking with his wife, and a woman driver who had called the police, it was decided that they just wanted him to get in the car on his own will and take him home. After Police spoke with the man, he decided, without incident, that he was ready to go home with his wife.* * *Police responded to a home on S. Beech Street where the owner said she has her property posted with a "No Trespassing" sign and there is a fence around it. She said she had some tote bins outside in her yard; some had Christmas decorations inside them and some were empty. She last saw them about two days earlier and that morning she discovered that 15 of them were gone. Also, she said someone had messed with her grill, possibly trying to take it. She said she thought she heard someone outside one night, but she didn't see anything. She said there was about $250 worth of Christmas decorations stolen.