 Thursday, December 3, 2020 53.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


27-Year-Old Randy Williams Is City's 4th Murder This Week

Thursday, December 3, 2020

In the city's fourth murder this week, Randy Williams, 27, died from an apparent gunshot wound.

On Wednesday at approximately 1:29 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to 3139 Lightfoot Mill Road on a report of a DOA.

Upon arrival, officers located the victim deceased from an apparent gunshot wound and secured the scene. Investigators with the Violent Crimes Bureau responded to conduct an investigation.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call the homicide tip line at 423-643-5100 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App.

You can remain anonymous.


December 3, 2020

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

December 2, 2020

3 People Shot And Killed In Separate Incidents In Same Section Of Oak Grove Community; Jaylon Hill Charged In 1st Incident On S. Willow Street

December 2, 2020

Home On Hunter Road Damaged By Fire Wednesday Afternoon


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BALL, CURTIS EDWIN 8334 SPRINGFIELD RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 Age at Arrest: 42 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County VIOLATION ... (click for more)

Three people have been shot and killed in the same section of the Oak Grove community in two days. Police have now made an arrest in the first shooting. Russell Paris, 38, was shot and ... (click for more)

A home on Hunter Road was damaged by fire Wednesday afternoon. Around 3:15 p.m., a neighbor called 911 reporting a house fire at 6154 Hunter Road. The Highway 58 Volunteer Fire Department ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BALL, CURTIS EDWIN 8334 SPRINGFIELD RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 Age at Arrest: 42 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY) VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY) ---- BEAN, AMY M 727 EAST 11TH CHATTANOOGA, 37402 Age at Arrest: 40 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton ... (click for more)

3 People Shot And Killed In Separate Incidents In Same Section Of Oak Grove Community; Jaylon Hill Charged In 1st Incident On S. Willow Street

Three people have been shot and killed in the same section of the Oak Grove community in two days. Police have now made an arrest in the first shooting. Russell Paris, 38, was shot and killed on South Kelly Street early Tuesday morning. Then on Tuesday evening, Gloria Hill, 66, was shot and killed very close by on South Willow Street. An arrest has been made in the first ... (click for more)

Opinion

The Police Department Is Not Perfect But

The Chattanooga Police Department, Hamilton County Sheriff's Department or police departments around the world, they are not perfect, they make mistakes, unlike the newly proposed “Community Control Board” that is perfect from the onset. Yesterday, I heard the sheriff of Ramsey County, St. Paul, Mn. say, “Crime is rampant in Dollar Generals, Walgreens, CVS, etc. stores in St. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: My One Memory

I have a peculiar affliction – one of many, I might add – where my brain doesn’t allow me to remember much of my past. Seriously, you can ask me what Super Bowl I attended in New Orleans and I cannot tell you the two teams that played. Ask me what year I watched Jack Nicklaus walk up the 18 th at Augusta to win his last Masters and I draw a total blank. I’ve had over 150 surgeries, ... (click for more)

Sports

Chattanooga Red Wolves Announce Start of Foundation

Since its inception, the Red Wolves have been very intent on being equally as impactful off the pitch as they are on it. The organization has been consistently active in the community over the past two years, most recently providing thousands of meals to children in need affected by school closures due to COVID-19. This week, owner Bob Martino and Lana Martino took the intent to ... (click for more)

2021 Southern Scuffle Canceled Due To Covid-19 Pandemic

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga Athletics Department has made the difficult decision to cancel the 2021 Southern Scuffle. This year's tournament was set to be the 10th version of the Scuffle in Chattanooga. "After discussions with our administration and tournament organizers, we don't feel like putting on an open tournament in this environment ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors