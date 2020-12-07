Cempa Community Care To Offer Free Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing At Mobile Sites In Chattanooga

Cempa Community Care will offer free drive-thru COVID-19 testing at mobile sites in Chattanooga in December.

Following are the locations, dates and times:

New Hope Baptist Church

Wednesday, Dec. 9, noon-3 p.m.

3777 Wilcox Blvd.



Iglesia de Dios de la Profecía, in partnership with the Tennessee Dept. of Health

Wednesday, Dec. 16, noon-3 p.m.

1118 Greens Lake Road



Avondale YFD Center

Tuesday, Dec. 22, noon-3 p.m.

1305 Dodson Ave.



Partner organizations include Cempa Community Care, Alleo Health System, La Paz Chattanooga, LifeSpring Community Health, the Tennessee Department of Health and the City of Chattanooga.



Testing is available to the general public without a physician referral, and those who come for testing will remain in their vehicles throughout the process of collection. Testing will be provided at no out-of-pocket cost. If a patient has insurance, testing site workers will document that information and bill for the services rendered.

Daily testing is still available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. at Alleo Health System. The testing events outlined above have been added for the month of December to increase access to testing in other areas across Chattanooga.