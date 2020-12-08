City Council Again Declines Short Term Vacation Rental On The Southside After Hays Opposes

Ken Hays is three for three in swatting down proposals for short term vacation rentals near his Southside home.

After he expressed opposition to a STVR at 1710 Underwood St., Councilman Erskine Oglesby on Tuesday night said he would be consistent and make a motion for denial. The request went down 9-0.

Lorrin and Dr. Jordan Kim had sought the rental at a newly built development just off South Market Street.

Mr. Hays, who has picked up papers to run for City Council District 7, said he was not opposed to all short term rentals. He said one nearby complex has rentals in four of its nine units. However, he said the rentals were proliferating.

He said and several neighbors "do oppose rentals in multi-family buildings behind our single-family homes."

Ms. Kim said she would be keeping a close eye on the rental.

A spokesperson for the Kims said the request should have been approved, saying that all minimum requirements were met.

He said the Kim unit would be the only rental in the building.