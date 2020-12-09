East Ridge Courts Move To Modified Schedule Due To COVID

After meeting with members of the District Attorney’s office, members of the District Public Defender’s office and judges in the General Sessions Court, the Municipal Court of the city of East Ridge, in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus, and pursuant to the Supreme Court order directing that in person court proceedings be limited except in emergencies, it will be implementing the following plan:

The city of East Ridge will only hear custody cases virtual and cases otherwise deemed necessary beginning Dec. 15, through and including Jan. 12.

For those with pending cases in the city of East Ridge, and those on bond, they will either be notified of a new court date, or are to contact the court to get a new court date. Those charged with a traffic offense, are asked to call the clerk’s office at 867-2701 to obtain a new court date.