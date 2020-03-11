No Word On Condition Of Brothers, 10 And 19, Hospitalized After Fire In East Brainerd

Two brothers, ages 10 and 19, and a firefighter were sent to the hospital after a residential fire in the East Brainerd area Wednesday morning.

Fire officials said on Thursday that was no additional word on the extent of the brothers’ injuries or their condition following the fire on N. Concord Road.

The 10-year-old was pulled from the burning home. His older brother was also transported to the hospital.

The fire remains under investigation.

The Red Cross is assisting the family due to the extensive fire and smoke damage to their home.

The injured firefighter was treated and released from the hospital.

Chattanooga firefighters were called to a two-alarm house fire at 8:55 a.m. to a home in the 1300 block of North Concord Road.

Extra resources were called to the scene after reports of entrapment.

The first responding company found heavy smoke and flames coming from the home. They initiated a mayday call for a firefighter who went into the structure when they were not able to get in touch with him right away. Thankfully, he was alright and able to pull a child from the burning residence.

The firefighter was taken to the hospital as a precaution and treated for minor injuries.



Crews spent hours working to get the fire totally extinguished.



CFD’s supply team and chaplains, Chattanooga Police, Hamilton County EMS and Hamilton County 911’s Incident Dispatch Unit supported the firefighters. Mutual aid agencies responded to several city fire halls since the city had so many companies on the scene. They helped with fire protection in the city.

Officials said, "Our thoughts are with the family involved in this incident and we appreciate the hard work of everyone who responded to the scene of the blaze."



“The crews had a lot of fire showing when they got here, showing from multiple rooms which makes search and rescue much more difficult. They did an outstanding job when they got here to get to the child inside,” Fire Chief Phil Hyman said.

Operations Chief Rick Boatwright recognized the quick thinking of the fire companies.

“Their training and the protective equipment that the department has meant that lives were saved today,” he said.