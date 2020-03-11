 Thursday, March 12, 2020 67.0°F   fog/mist   Fog/Mist

No Word On Condition Of Brothers, 10 And 19, Hospitalized After Fire In East Brainerd

Wednesday, March 11, 2020

Two brothers, ages 10 and 19, and a firefighter were sent to the hospital after a residential fire in the East Brainerd area Wednesday morning.

 

Fire officials said on Thursday that was no additional word on the extent of the brothers’ injuries or their condition following the fire on N.

Concord Road.

 

The 10-year-old was pulled from the burning home. His older brother was also transported to the hospital.

 

The fire remains under investigation.

 

The Red Cross is assisting the family due to the extensive fire and smoke damage to their home.

 

The injured firefighter was treated and released from the hospital.  

 

Chattanooga firefighters were called to a two-alarm house fire at 8:55 a.m. to a home in the 1300 block of North Concord Road.

 

Extra resources were called to the scene after reports of entrapment. 

 

The first responding company found heavy smoke and flames coming from the home. They initiated a mayday call for a firefighter who went into the structure when they were not able to get in touch with him right away. Thankfully, he was alright and able to pull a child from the burning residence.

 

The firefighter was taken to the hospital as a precaution and treated for minor injuries. 

 

Crews spent hours working to get the fire totally extinguished. 

 

CFD’s supply team and chaplains, Chattanooga Police, Hamilton County EMS and Hamilton County 911’s Incident Dispatch Unit supported the firefighters. Mutual aid agencies responded to several city fire halls since the city had so many companies on the scene. They helped with fire protection in the city. 

 

Officials said, "Our thoughts are with the family involved in this incident and we appreciate the hard work of everyone who responded to the scene of the blaze." 

 

“The crews had a lot of fire showing when they got here, showing from multiple rooms which makes search and rescue much more difficult. They did an outstanding job when they got here to get to the child inside,” Fire Chief Phil Hyman said. 

 

Operations Chief Rick Boatwright recognized the quick thinking of the fire companies. 

 

“Their training and the protective equipment that the department has meant that lives were saved today,” he said. 


March 12, 2020

Police Blotter: Woman Going 10 MPH On Bonny Oaks Drive Was Fogged Up; Man Had Not Renewed Tag Because He Could Not Pass Emissions

An officer responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle driving on Bonny Oaks Drive going approximately 10 mph headed to Ridgecrest Drive. The officer made contact with a woman who said she was not able to find her defrosters for the windows, making it hard to see. She was able to find the defrosters when she was close to home. She said she arrived home without any issues. * ... (click for more)

Carlton Hood Gets 27 Months In Federal Prison On Gun Charge

Carlton Hood has been sentenced to serve 27 months in federal prison on a felon with a gun charge. He appeared before Judge Sandy Mattice. On. Dec. 7, 2016, Chattanooga Police stopped a car being driven by Hood. Police said they saw him throw an item out the window before he was stopped. He later admitted he had tossed a .380 handgun. Police found the loaded gun. Police ... (click for more)

Roy's Extraordinary Real Life Experiences Should Be Remembered

Roy Exum’s response to the letter writer who accused him of growing up with a silver spoon in his mouth is perhaps the best piece ever published in this opinion section. What a fascinating recount of his experiences growing up as Roy McDonald's grandson. The ethic, discipline, lessons-learned history of this family is truly inspiring. I, too, knew Mr. Roy and was in the middle ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: No! No Cussing Allowed

Half of America physically winced on Monday night when news tapes from earlier in the day appeared of presidential candidate Joe Biden yelling at a factory worker, “You’re full of s***!” and then added to the Second Amendment proponent, “Don’t tell me that, pal, or I’m going to go outside with your ass!” The man, holding his ground, countered, “You are working for me, man,” and ... (click for more)

NISL Suspends Season For 30 Days; Chattanooga FC Home Opener Delayed

Fans will have to wait a bit longer for the professional home debut of the Chattanooga Football Club. The National Independent Soccer League announced Thursday afternoon that they are suspending the season for 30 days, effective immediately, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. According a release sent via Twitter, “the NISL will use this time to monitor this situation in consultation ... (click for more)

SEC Cancels Remainder Of 2020 Men's Basketball Tournament

The Southeastern Conference announced Thursday morning that it is cancelling the remainder of its men’s ’2020 basketball tournament currently being held at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena. Wednesday evening the conference had announced that play would continue, but with only essential staff, media and limited family members being allowed inside the arena. However, Thursday morning ... (click for more)


