AUDIO: County Commission Meeting 3/11/20

March 11, 2020
March 10, 2020

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ADAMS, ALEXIA
174 A JAMERSON WAY COHUTTA, 30710
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
Barry Patterson, who is facing attempted first-degree murder charges after he attacked his roommate James Vandergriff with a baseball bat, will have to wait for his preliminary hearing in Sessions
Roy Exum’s response to the letter writer who accused him of growing up with a silver spoon in his mouth is perhaps the best piece ever published in this opinion section. What an fascinating recount of his experiences growing up as Roy McDonald's grandson. The ethic, discipline, lessons-learned history of this family is truly inspiring.
I too knew Mr. Roy and was in the middle
Several days ago, I wrote about a flock of brazen criminals who have torn the United Auto Workers union apart. The UAW came within 57 votes of representing Chattanooga's Volkswagen assembly plant last summer but only now do we realize how big a bullet the VW workers dodged. An ongoing federal investigation has exposed an ever-widening scandal among the union's top leaders. The damning
With the start of the Red Wolves season drawing ever-nearer, Sean McDaniel’s remade soccer team is prepared to excite fans in what is hopefully a brand new stadium. He and coach Jimmy Obleda have promised that last year’s 1-0 games are a thing of the past, replaced with a high-octane style of play.
"I think in the offseason when me and coach Obleda looked at our roster, we knew
The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga wrestling team earned two at-large bids to the upcoming 2020 NCAA Championships today. Junior Fabian Gutierrez and sophomore Tanner Smith made their way into the field with today’s announcement by the NCAA.
Gutierrez finished second at 125 pounds at the SoCon Championships in Boone, N.C., on Sunday. He is 17-9 overall and ranked No.