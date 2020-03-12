TDOT Holds Groundbreaking Ceremony For Apison Pike Project

TDOT Commissioner Clay Bright joined federal, state and local officials on Friday to officially break ground on the SR-317 (Apison Pike) improvement project in Collegedale.

Work is slated to begin soon on the 3.4-mile project to widen and improve the Apison Pike corridor from SR-321 (Ooltewah-Ringgold Road) to east of Layton Lane near the Collegedale Municipal Airport. The project includes grading, drainage, construction of several new bridges and retaining walls, signals and paving. Once completed, the roadway will have five lanes with curb and gutter, sidewalks, bike lanes and greenway connections. Much of the project will be constructed on new alignment, including a large bridge that will span the railroad tracks.

Wright Brothers Construction Co., Inc. of Charleston, Tn. is the contractor for the $93.1-million project. The project is slated for completion on or before June 30, 2025.



“We are excited to begin this important project in conjunction with our federal, state and local partners and the citizens of Collegedale,” said Commissioner Bright. “Once complete, this project will improve accessibility for local and regional traffic and enhance safety in the area. Having a large bridge over the railroad tracks will eliminate the necessity for traffic to use the at-grade crossing, thereby making travel times much more predictable.”



Over the next several weeks, the contractor will be performing clearing operations on the project, followed by grade work. Every effort will be made to minimize impacts to drivers throughout the life of the project. For more information on the SR-317 (Apison Pike) improvement project, please check the project website at: https://www.tn.gov/tdot/ projects/region-2/apison-pike. html .



This project is funded through the IMPROVE Act. In addition to the current project, there is also a future IMPROVE Act project in development on SR-317 (Apison Pike) that will widen a 0.9-mile section of Apison Pike to three lanes from Layton Lane to East Brainerd Road, including bike lanes and sidewalks. These projects will complete improvements on Apison Pike from I-75 to East Brainerd Road.



Senators Bo Watson, Todd Gardenhire and Reps. Mike Carter (R-Ooltewah), Robin Smith, Patsy Hazlewood, Yusuf Hakeem, and Esther Helton represent Hamilton County in the Tennessee General Assembly.

