TDOT Holds Groundbreaking Ceremony For Apison Pike Project

Thursday, March 12, 2020

TDOT Commissioner Clay Bright joined federal, state and local officials on Friday to officially break ground on the SR-317 (Apison Pike) improvement project in Collegedale.

 

Work is slated to begin soon on the 3.4-mile project to widen and improve the Apison Pike corridor from SR-321 (Ooltewah-Ringgold Road) to east of Layton Lane near the Collegedale Municipal Airport.

The project includes grading, drainage, construction of several new bridges and retaining walls, signals and paving. Once completed, the roadway will have five lanes with curb and gutter, sidewalks, bike lanes and greenway connections. Much of the project will be constructed on new alignment, including a large bridge that will span the railroad tracks.

Wright Brothers Construction Co., Inc. of Charleston, Tn. is the contractor for the $93.1-million project. The project is slated for completion on or before June 30, 2025.

“We are excited to begin this important project in conjunction with our federal, state and local partners and the citizens of Collegedale,” said Commissioner Bright. “Once complete, this project will improve accessibility for local and regional traffic and enhance safety in the area. Having a large bridge over the railroad tracks will eliminate the necessity for traffic to use the at-grade crossing, thereby making travel times much more predictable.” 

Over the next several weeks, the contractor will be performing clearing operations on the project, followed by grade work. Every effort will be made to minimize impacts to drivers throughout the life of the project. For more information on the SR-317 (Apison Pike) improvement project, please check the project website at: https://www.tn.gov/tdot/projects/region-2/apison-pike.html.

This project is funded through the IMPROVE Act. In addition to the current project, there is also a future IMPROVE Act project in development on SR-317 (Apison Pike) that will widen a 0.9-mile section of Apison Pike to three lanes from Layton Lane to East Brainerd Road, including bike lanes and sidewalks. These projects will complete improvements on Apison Pike from I-75 to East Brainerd Road.

Senators Bo Watson, Todd Gardenhire and Reps. Mike Carter (R-Ooltewah), Robin Smith, Patsy Hazlewood, Yusuf Hakeem, and Esther Helton represent Hamilton County in the Tennessee General Assembly.


March 13, 2020

Florencio Rodriguez, a member of the Sureños 13 gang and multi-convicted felon, has been sentenced to consecutive, maximum terms of imprisonment for unlawfully possessing firearms, including ... (click for more)

Lookout Mountain, Ga., Police Chief Todd Gann, at the town council meeting, outlined the town’s protocol for handling the threat from the coronavirus. First, he said if a person does not feel ... (click for more)

The Chattanooga Symphony & Opera will cancel all performances through April 2 due to the closure of the Tivoli Theatre and Chattanooga State Community College. All CSO educational programming ... (click for more)




Florencio Rodriguez, a member of the Sureños 13 gang and multi-convicted felon, has been sentenced to consecutive, maximum terms of imprisonment for unlawfully possessing firearms, including a sawed-off shotgun with an obliterated serial number. “Gang members are relentless in their attempts to prey upon vulnerable communities in this district, including in North Georgia,” said ... (click for more)

Lookout Mountain, Ga., Police Chief Todd Gann, at the town council meeting, outlined the town’s protocol for handling the threat from the coronavirus. First, he said if a person does not feel well, to call before going to an emergency room so hospitals will not be overwhelmed. He said plans are being made to do drive-through tests for the virus and that procedures have been created ... (click for more)

Roy's Extraordinary Real Life Experiences Should Be Remembered

Roy Exum’s response to the letter writer who accused him of growing up with a silver spoon in his mouth is perhaps the best piece ever published in this opinion section. What a fascinating recount of his experiences growing up as Roy McDonald's grandson. The ethic, discipline, lessons-learned history of this family is truly inspiring. I, too, knew Mr. Roy and was in the middle ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: When Not To Protest

The United States' top women’s soccer team won the prestigious ‘SheBelieves Cup’ in Frisco, Texas, on Wednesday night, beating Japan 3-1 to tighten its grip on world dominance. The ‘SheBelieves’ invites the top four teams in the world – England and Spain the other two this year – and in what just might have been the last packed stadium we’ll hear about for a while as the coronavirus ... (click for more)

UTC Softball Cancels Play In Clearwater, Returning To Chattanooga Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak and health pandemic, the Chattanooga Mocs softball team season has canceled plans to play in the Clearwater Tournament this weekend and will travel back to campus on Friday. Per the Southern Conference, all spring sport competition is suspended through March 30 th . NCAA President Mark Emmert and the Board of Governors announced cancelations ... (click for more)

NISL Suspends Season For 30 Days; Chattanooga FC Home Opener Delayed

Fans will have to wait a bit longer for the professional home debut of the Chattanooga Football Club. The National Independent Soccer League announced Thursday afternoon that they are suspending the season for 30 days, effective immediately, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. According a release sent via Twitter, “the NISL will use this time to monitor this situation in consultation ... (click for more)


