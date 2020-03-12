UTC’s Center For Urban Informatics And Progress Named National Smart City Award Winner

Researchers at UTC are creating a computer model that can predict where traffic accidents will happen, and the project has been selected as a winner in the International Data Corporation’s Smart City North America Awards.

Chattanooga and Hamilton County were named as the winner in the Police and Law Enforcement category for the “911 Project,” which has been spearheaded by UTC’s Center for Urban Informatics and Progress, a member of the Chattanooga Smart City Collaborative.

"We’re proud to have research like this being done in Chattanooga,” Chattanooga Mayor Andy Berke said. “Recognition of this work by IDC speaks volumes about the impact this work has on our city, as well as other future-focused cities around the country.”

After a week of public voting, IDC named its award winners. Projects recognized by IDC were selected for their contribution to progressing smart city initiatives in North America. Thirteen cities in the United States and Canada were represented among the winners.

"I'm extremely proud of our students’ research," said CUIP's Director Dr. Mina Sartipi. "It serves as another step toward a safer future for everyone and continues Chattanooga's growing reputation as a hotbed for smart city research."

CUIP’s project uses artificial intelligence, historical 911 emergency data, roadway geometrics, and weather data to create a computer model that accurately predicts where and when roadway accidents will take place. EPB, Chattanooga’s municipally-owned utility, provides the community-wide fiber-optic network and infrastructure that allows datasets of this size to be processed quickly and efficiently. Research is being conducted in collaboration with the Chattanooga Police Department and is intended to be used primarily by their officers.

This predictive model would allow CPD to allocate officers more efficiently, arrive at accidents faster, and mitigate the number of roadway accidents — a number that has risen in recent years in Tennessee. CUIP is planning to expand the project to include roadways that are outside of the city limits, such as the surrounding interstates.

“Creating a safe, happy, and healthy place to live is crucial to us,” Hamilton County Mayor Jim Coppinger said. “CUIP’s research aligns with our mission, and we’re excited to continue working with them to make Hamilton County a safer place to drive.”