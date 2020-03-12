Sessions Court, East Ridge Court To Hear Only Cases Of Incarcerated Individuals Or Cases "Otherwise Necessary" For Next Several Weeks

Officials of Hamilton County General Sessions Court said for the next several weeks, due to coronavirus concerns, they will hear only cases of those in jail or "as otherwise necessary."

They also said new sanitary procedures would take place including "disinfecting procedures and social distancing."

Defendants who are on bond will be notified of new court dates.

Officials said, "It is our hope to be ahead of any issues and to minimize any potential problems that could arise should this affect our community."

East Ridge Judge Cris Helton said the court there would follow the same procedure.

Judge Helton said, "After meeting with members of the District Attorney's office, members of the District Public Defender's office and Judges in the General Sessions Court, the City Court of the City of East Ridge, in an effort to slow the spread of the Corona virus, will follow the plan that has been implemented in Sessions Court. The City of East Ridge will only hear custody cases and cases otherwise necessary to be heard.



"If you have a case pending in the City of East Ridge and you are on bond you will be notified of a new Court date. If you are charged with a traffic offense, please call the clerks office to obtain a new court date. We shall continue in this manner for the next several weeks."