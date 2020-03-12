 Thursday, March 12, 2020 65.0°F   fog/mist patches fog   Fog/Mist Patches Fog

Breaking News


Sessions Court, East Ridge Court To Hear Only Cases Of Incarcerated Individuals Or Cases "Otherwise Necessary" For Next Several Weeks

Thursday, March 12, 2020

Officials of Hamilton County General Sessions Court said for the next several weeks, due to coronavirus concerns, they will hear only cases of those in jail or "as otherwise necessary."

They also said new sanitary procedures would take place including "disinfecting procedures and social distancing."

Defendants who are on bond will be notified of new court dates.

Officials said, "It is our hope to be ahead of any issues and to minimize any potential problems that could arise should this affect our community."

East Ridge Judge Cris Helton said the court there would follow the same procedure.

Judge Helton said, "After meeting with members of the District Attorney's office, members of the District Public Defender's office and Judges in the General Sessions Court, the City Court of the City of East Ridge, in an effort to slow the spread of the Corona virus, will follow the plan that has been implemented in Sessions Court. The City of East Ridge will only hear custody cases and cases otherwise necessary to be heard. 

"If you have a case pending in the City of East Ridge and you are on bond you will be notified of a new Court date. If you are charged with a traffic offense, please call the clerks office to obtain a new court date. We shall continue in this manner for the next several weeks." 

 

 


March 12, 2020

Police Blotter: Woman Going 10 MPH On Bonny Oaks Drive Was Fogged Up; Man Had Not Renewed Tag Because He Could Not Pass Emissions

March 12, 2020

Carlton Hood Gets 27 Months In Federal Prison On Gun Charge

March 12, 2020

Southern Adventist At Collegedale Is Latest To Close Its Campus


An officer responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle driving on Bonny Oaks Drive going approximately 10 mph headed to Ridgecrest Drive. The officer made contact with a woman who said she ... (click for more)

Carlton Hood has been sentenced to serve 27 months in federal prison on a felon with a gun charge. He appeared before Judge Sandy Mattice. On. Dec. 7, 2016, Chattanooga Police stopped a ... (click for more)

Southern Adventist University in Collegedale is the latest local school to be affected by the coronavirus. School officials said Thursday that the campus is closing. Courses will taught ... (click for more)




Breaking News

Police Blotter: Woman Going 10 MPH On Bonny Oaks Drive Was Fogged Up; Man Had Not Renewed Tag Because He Could Not Pass Emissions

An officer responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle driving on Bonny Oaks Drive going approximately 10 mph headed to Ridgecrest Drive. The officer made contact with a woman who said she was not able to find her defrosters for the windows, making it hard to see. She was able to find the defrosters when she was close to home. She said she arrived home without any issues. * ... (click for more)

Carlton Hood Gets 27 Months In Federal Prison On Gun Charge

Carlton Hood has been sentenced to serve 27 months in federal prison on a felon with a gun charge. He appeared before Judge Sandy Mattice. On. Dec. 7, 2016, Chattanooga Police stopped a car being driven by Hood. Police said they saw him throw an item out the window before he was stopped. He later admitted he had tossed a .380 handgun. Police found the loaded gun. Police ... (click for more)

Opinion

Roy's Extraordinary Real Life Experiences Should Be Remembered

Roy Exum’s response to the letter writer who accused him of growing up with a silver spoon in his mouth is perhaps the best piece ever published in this opinion section. What a fascinating recount of his experiences growing up as Roy McDonald's grandson. The ethic, discipline, lessons-learned history of this family is truly inspiring. I, too, knew Mr. Roy and was in the middle ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: No! No Cussing Allowed

Half of America physically winced on Monday night when news tapes from earlier in the day appeared of presidential candidate Joe Biden yelling at a factory worker, “You’re full of s***!” and then added to the Second Amendment proponent, “Don’t tell me that, pal, or I’m going to go outside with your ass!” The man, holding his ground, countered, “You are working for me, man,” and ... (click for more)

Sports

SEC Cancels Remainder Of 2020 Men's Basketball Tournament

The Southeastern Conference announced Thursday morning that it is cancelling the remainder of its men’s ’2020 basketball tournament currently being held at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena. Wednesday evening the conference had announced that play would continue, but with only essential staff, media and limited family members being allowed inside the arena. However, Thursday morning ... (click for more)

NAIA Cancels All Remaining Winter Sports Championships

The NAIA announced today that effective immediately, it will be canceling all remaining winter championship events, including those that are currently underway. The following statement was released, “The health and safety of our student-athletes, as well as all involved in our championship events, is the NAIA's highest priority. We will continue to monitor COVID-19 developments ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors