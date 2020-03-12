 Thursday, March 12, 2020 65.0°F   fog/mist patches fog   Fog/Mist Patches Fog

Governor Lee Declares State Emergency Due To Threat Of Coronavirus

Thursday, March 12, 2020

Governor Bill Lee announced on Thursday that he has signed an "emergency declaration" aimed at allowing the state to receive additional federal funds and relax certain laws to help fight the spread of coronavirus.

He said all Tennesseans should take the threat from the virus seriously.

Governor Lee advised the elderly and those with health problems to avoid crowds. He said non-essential visits to nursing facilities and hospitals should be halted.

He said, "What we do today will impact tomorrow's efforts to fight the spread. That's why things change because we have a fluid health situation in our state."

The executive order includes these provisions:

  • Gives state health commissioner power to allow licensed health professionals from other states to practice medicine in Tennessee without having to pursue a state license
  • Allows pharmacists to dispense an extra 30-day supply of maintenance prescriptions without prior authorization
  • Permits health care workers to provide “localized treatment of patients in temporary residences” without having to be licensed specifically to provide home health services
  • Clears way for alternative testing sites without having to get approval from the state Medical Laboratory Board.
  • Allows construction of temporary medical facilities without state approval
  • Declares that an “abnormal economic disruption exists” and prohibits price gouging for medical or emergency supplies
  • Relaxes trucking rules to allow larger deliveries of emergency and medical supplies and to allow truckers to exceed the maximum hours on the road for such deliveries
  • Allows the human services commissioner to waive child care licensure rules as necessary to respond to the C0VID-19 emergency
  • Gives TennCare the authority to create or modify policies to ensure that recipients receive medically necessary services without disruption
  • Directs the state Department of Health and the Department of Commerce and Insurance to work with insurance companies to “identify and remove any burdens to responding to COVID-19” and improve access to screening, testing and treatment

Lt. Governor Randy McNally and House Speaker Cameron Sexton released this statement:

“The General Assembly is encouraging groups who have planned non-essential events and activities in and around the Cordell Hull Building and Capitol to consider rescheduling or postponing. We will continue with the business for which we have been elected and for which we are constitutionally bound. But we will do so with extreme caution and in the public health’s best interest. We will continue to monitor the spread of the virus and keep in consultation with Governor Lee and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Our website will remain online and meetings will continue to be streamed and televised. The people of Tennessee will still have access to the work they have elected us to do. We will continue to take additional action as needed.”


March 12, 2020

Police Blotter: Woman Going 10 MPH On Bonny Oaks Drive Was Fogged Up; Man Had Not Renewed Tag Because He Could Not Pass Emissions

An officer responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle driving on Bonny Oaks Drive going approximately 10 mph headed to Ridgecrest Drive. The officer made contact with a woman who said she was not able to find her defrosters for the windows, making it hard to see. She was able to find the defrosters when she was close to home. She said she arrived home without any issues. * ... (click for more)

Carlton Hood Gets 27 Months In Federal Prison On Gun Charge

Carlton Hood has been sentenced to serve 27 months in federal prison on a felon with a gun charge. He appeared before Judge Sandy Mattice. On. Dec. 7, 2016, Chattanooga Police stopped a car being driven by Hood. Police said they saw him throw an item out the window before he was stopped. He later admitted he had tossed a .380 handgun. Police found the loaded gun. Police ... (click for more)

Opinion

Roy's Extraordinary Real Life Experiences Should Be Remembered

Roy Exum’s response to the letter writer who accused him of growing up with a silver spoon in his mouth is perhaps the best piece ever published in this opinion section. What a fascinating recount of his experiences growing up as Roy McDonald's grandson. The ethic, discipline, lessons-learned history of this family is truly inspiring. I, too, knew Mr. Roy and was in the middle ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: No! No Cussing Allowed

Half of America physically winced on Monday night when news tapes from earlier in the day appeared of presidential candidate Joe Biden yelling at a factory worker, “You’re full of s***!” and then added to the Second Amendment proponent, “Don’t tell me that, pal, or I’m going to go outside with your ass!” The man, holding his ground, countered, “You are working for me, man,” and ... (click for more)

Sports

SEC Cancels Remainder Of 2020 Men's Basketball Tournament

The Southeastern Conference announced Thursday morning that it is cancelling the remainder of its men’s ’2020 basketball tournament currently being held at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena. Wednesday evening the conference had announced that play would continue, but with only essential staff, media and limited family members being allowed inside the arena. However, Thursday morning ... (click for more)

NAIA Cancels All Remaining Winter Sports Championships

The NAIA announced today that effective immediately, it will be canceling all remaining winter championship events, including those that are currently underway. The following statement was released, “The health and safety of our student-athletes, as well as all involved in our championship events, is the NAIA's highest priority. We will continue to monitor COVID-19 developments ... (click for more)


