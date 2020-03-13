 Friday, March 13, 2020 64.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

UTC Gives Answers On Campus Shutdown

UTC has provided answers in regard to the campus shutdown due to the coronavirus:

CLASSES

When do spring semester classes resume?

Monday, March 23, but only in online format.
All courses, including those that were online and face-to-face prior to spring break, will be taught online beginning on March 23.

No classes of any kind, in person or online, are happening the week immediately following spring break, March 16-20?

No.

Faculty will use that time to prepare face-to-face course material for online delivery to begin

Will face-to-face course instruction resume this semester?

That is not yet known. Faculty should be prepared to complete all course delivery online throughout the remainder of the semester, although consideration will be given to resuming face-to-face instruction if circumstances permit. Information and updates will be provided as often as possible.

 

HOUSING

Do student residents of campus housing have to stay out of their apartments or residence halls from March 16 to March 28?

As part of the University’s suspension of face-to-face instruction from March 16 to March 28, students are being asked to stay away from campus during that time. Students may retrieve essential items from their on-campus residences now through 5 p.m. on Monday, March 16.

When can student residents of campus housing stop by their residence halls to retrieve essential items?

Now through 5 p.m. on Monday, March 16.

Will international students or campus housing residents whose circumstances don’t readily permit them to return home be allowed to remain in their on-campus residence halls from March 16 to March 28?

Requests to remain in campus housing will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis.
Students with special circumstances and who need to remain in campus housing are asked to indicate their needs by completing this online form: https://www.utc.edu/housing/managehousing.php
Deadline to complete the request form is noon on Saturday, March 14.

 

FEES

Will portions of fees for campus housing, meal plans or other fees be refunded to affected students?

University officials are looking into this now, and further information will be provided as soon as it is available.

 

CAMPUS VISITS

Are new student orientation sessions still happening?

At this time, a student orientation session scheduled for late April is set to go on as planned. If that changes, participants will be notified. Student orientation staff are working to develop a “virtual” orientation experience that could be implemented if needed.

Are campus tours for prospective students canceled?
Until further notice, campus tours for groups of 50 or more are canceled. Smaller group tours will continue. UTC Admissions officials are in touch with families whose tour dates must be rescheduled.

 

ON-CAMPUS EVENTS

Are any on-campus events—presented by the University or other entities—canceled?

All events expected to involve 50 or more people are canceled until further notice. Information will be shared when events on campus resume.

 

FACULTY AND STAFF

How do the changes involved in the University’s suspension of face-to-face classes affect employee work schedules?

Faculty and staff are to report to work as usual during the two-week period that begins on Monday, March 16.

 

 

 

 

 


