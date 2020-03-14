Tennessee's Coronavirus Cases Rise To 32; Georgia Has 66 Cases With 1 Death

The number of coronavirus cases in the state continues to rise - going up to 32 in Saturday's report.

As of midnight on Friday, Georgia had 66 cases, including the death of a 67-year-old man who had been hospitalized at a hospital in Cobb County since he tested positive for the virus on March 7.

The new total for Tennessee includes 14 in Davidson County.

Hamilton County still has a single case of the new strain of virus.

The number had risen to 26 on Friday, including 10 in Davidson County and nine in Williamson County. There are now 10 in Williamson County.

Other cases including the one in Hamilton County as well as two in Shelby County and one each in Campbell, Jefferson, Knox, Rutherford and Sullivan counties.

It was the first reported case for Campbell County.

Tennessee had nine cases on Wednesday and 18 cases on Thursday.

Fifteen of the Georgia cases are in Cobb County, with 13 in Fulton County. There are three cases in Floyd County and two cases in Gordon County.