Signal Mountain Mayor Calls Emergency Session Of Town Council

Signal Mountain Mayor Dan Landrum has called an emergency Town Council meeting for 6 p.m. today (Tuesday).

He said the special meeting is in lieu of next week’s regularly scheduled meeting.

Mayor Landrum said, "I can’t legally tell anyone to not come, but I hope you’ll stay home and watch the YouTube livestream. As of this afternoon, the US Corona task force is asking any that in-person gatherings include no more than 10 people.

"We, as Councilors, will practice safe social distancing and conduct the Town’s business as efficiently as possible before heading back to our homes."

Our Town Code allows a majority vote to suspend regular order and I'll be making a motion to do so for Tuesday’s meeting. If passed by majority vote, this will mean there will not be a citizens opportunity to address council. The purpose of the meeting is to discuss and agree upon a continuity of operations plan in the wake of Covid-19 restrictions. The goal is be able to maintain critical Town services with a potentially reduced staff, and allow the Town Manager freedom to make critical personnel, payroll, and purchasing decisions as they become necessary, without requiring additional Council action. Critical services include Police and Fire by default, but also water and trash services.