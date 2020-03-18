Chattanooga State, Cleveland State To Finish Semester Online

Chattanooga State Community College has revised its schedule and will be finishing the semester online. The Commencement program scheduled for May 9 has been canceled. Options to postpone are currently being explored. All athletic competition has been canceled for the remainder of the academic year.

"Our number one priority is the health and safety of our students, faculty and staff,” said Dr. Rebecca Ashford, Chattanooga State president. “We are implementing several contingency options that we feel are necessary to protect the health and safety of our community.”

Spring break will be extended through Sunday, March 22. All coursework, including tests, originally scheduled for the week of March 16 will be rescheduled.

Beginning Monday, March 23, classes will resume in an online format. The online format will continue through the remainder of the semester.

Beginning Monday, March 23, the Chattanooga State campus will be closed to the general public. Students, faculty, and staff would be allowed on campus with their College I.D. with the College enforcing appropriate social distancing protocols.

All on-campus events and group activities have been canceled through April 30.

Students and the community can access updates at this link: https://chattanoogastate.edu/coronavirus-information-campus-community

Based on the latest information concerning the COVID-19 virus, Cleveland State Community College will be extending the current online instructional and work format for students and employees through the end of the spring semester. All classes that can be taught completely online will continue to do so. Those few that must be taught on-site will continue with appropriate social distancing, limited group sizes, and cleaning practices.

“On one hand, we are disappointed that we needed to make this decision,” said Cleveland State Community College President Dr. Bill Seymour. “On the other hand, I'm proud of our faculty and staff for putting a plan together that we can sustain successfully thoughout the whole semester.”

The Spring 2020 CSCC Graduation set for May 8 in the L. Quentin Lane Center at Cleveland State will continue via a Virtual Graduation Ceremony online. The college is coordinating efforts to help produce this commencement production for the graduates and their families and friends.



Cleveland State is sharing a COVID-19 update page at mycs.cc/covid19. This source provides all the very latest for every student, recruit, employee, and anyone in need of the latest information regarding Coronavirus precautions at Cleveland State. The college will remain open online for all collegiate activity for each and every student.