 Wednesday, March 18, 2020 67.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Breaking News


Chattanooga State, Cleveland State To Finish Semester Online

Wednesday, March 18, 2020

Chattanooga State Community College has revised its schedule and will be finishing the semester online. The Commencement program scheduled for May 9 has been canceled. Options to postpone are currently being explored. All athletic competition has been canceled for the remainder of the academic year.

"Our number one priority is the health and safety of our students, faculty and staff,” said Dr. Rebecca Ashford, Chattanooga State president. “We are implementing several contingency options that we feel are necessary to protect the health and safety of our community.”

Spring break will be extended through Sunday, March 22. All coursework, including tests, originally scheduled for the week of March 16 will be rescheduled.

Beginning Monday, March 23, classes will resume in an online format. The online format will continue through the remainder of the semester.

Beginning Monday, March 23, the Chattanooga State campus will be closed to the general public. Students, faculty, and staff would be allowed on campus with their College I.D. with the College enforcing appropriate social distancing protocols.

All on-campus events and group activities have been canceled through April 30.

Students and the community can access updates at this link: https://chattanoogastate.edu/coronavirus-information-campus-community

Based on the latest information concerning the COVID-19 virus, Cleveland State Community College will be extending the current online instructional and work format for students and employees through the end of the spring semester. All classes that can be taught completely online will continue to do so. Those few that must be taught on-site will continue with appropriate social distancing, limited group sizes, and cleaning practices.

“On one hand, we are disappointed that we needed to make this decision,” said Cleveland State Community College President Dr. Bill Seymour. “On the other hand, I'm proud of our faculty and staff for putting a plan together that we can sustain successfully thoughout the whole semester.” 

The Spring 2020 CSCC Graduation set for May 8 in the L. Quentin Lane Center at Cleveland State will continue via a Virtual Graduation Ceremony online. The college is coordinating efforts to help produce this commencement production for the graduates and their families and friends.

Cleveland State is sharing a COVID-19 update page at mycs.cc/covid19. This source provides all the very latest for every student, recruit, employee, and anyone in need of the latest information regarding Coronavirus precautions at Cleveland State. The college will remain open online for all collegiate activity for each and every student.


March 18, 2020

Walker County In State Of Emergency

March 18, 2020

Alexander Says We Are Going To Have To Pay What It Costs To Contain This Disease

March 18, 2020

Grand Jury No Bills And True Bills


Walker County Commissioner Shannon Whitfield signed a local state of emergency declaration on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m." to protect the health and safety of the public during the COVID-19 pandemic." ... (click for more)

Senator Lamar Alexander on Wednesday released the following statement after he voted for and the Senate passed, by a vote of 90-8, a second piece of legislation to address the COVID-19 outbreak: ... (click for more)

Here are the No Bills and True Bills from the Hamilton County Grand Jury: No Bills: 1 CHATMAN JR, DAVID CHARLES POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE 03/11/2020 1 HOLLOWAY, EARL DEWAYNE ... (click for more)




Breaking News

Walker County In State Of Emergency

Walker County Commissioner Shannon Whitfield signed a local state of emergency declaration on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m." to protect the health and safety of the public during the COVID-19 pandemic." The move follows President Trump’s national emergency declaration and Georgia Governor Brian Kemp's public health emergency declaration. “While there are currently no confirmed cases ... (click for more)

Alexander Says We Are Going To Have To Pay What It Costs To Contain This Disease

Senator Lamar Alexander on Wednesday released the following statement after he voted for and the Senate passed, by a vote of 90-8, a second piece of legislation to address the COVID-19 outbreak: “We are here not as Democrats and Republicans, but we are here to work together to do whatever we can to address COVID-19. Since the federal government is closing down the country ... (click for more)

Opinion

Take Care Of Each Other - And Response (2)

I'm thinking of those who are out of work right now because of the social distancing policies that are closing businesses and disrupting gig workers. I’m fortunate enough to be able to work from home. Once a month, we have our house cleaned by a fantastic team of ladies. They won’t be able to come this month. We’ll be paying them anyway, because it’s the right thing to do. They ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The World Fights Back!

I debated whether I should make a passel of good news public, for fear it may lessen the deep concerns and efforts by millions of Americas who are pleading we take the coming coronavirus much more seriously. In my mind we are being far too cavalier – as a nation – in what will be a health and economic catastrophe. On the other hand, we are the greatest country in the world, and ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: UT's Response To Coronavirus Actions

KNOXVILLE – Tennessee’s collective response to the SEC canceling the remainder of the 2019-20 sporting calendar amounted to a public service endorsement for the unprecedented decision. UT athletic director Phillip Fulmer and six coaches met with the media on Tuesday. Above all the varying circumstances, they endorsed the need to take this step in response to the coronavirus pandemic. ... (click for more)

USA Softball To Reschedule "Stand Beside Her" Tour Stops

USA Softball has released the following statement regarding the “Stand Beside Her” Tour, which was scheduled to be in Chattanooga on April 7 th and hosted by the UTC Mocs. According to Codi Warren, Managing Director of Communication for the team, “USA Softball will be postponing the “Stand Beside Her” tour, presented by Major League Baseball, until May 11. USA Softball will ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors