 Wednesday, March 18, 2020 67.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Breaking News


Alexander Says We Are Going To Have To Pay What It Costs To Contain This Disease

Wednesday, March 18, 2020

Senator Lamar Alexander on Wednesday released the following statement after he voted for and the Senate passed, by a vote of 90-8, a second piece of legislation to address the COVID-19 outbreak:

 

“We are here not as Democrats and Republicans, but we are here to work together to do whatever we can to address COVID-19.

Since the federal government is closing down the country – on behalf of all the people -- to contain a disease, we’re going to have to pay for it. Today, we’ve passed a bill, which I supported, that encourages more testing and paid leave for businesses with less than 500 employees and paid family sick leave. But, I don’t believe what we do today or what we propose to do later this week will be enough, because look at the number of people being laid off in this country, and our state unemployment agencies are not going to be able to deal with that. Take Tennessee, for example, where unemployment has been very low and where people have found it easy to find a job. There were only 2,000 applications for unemployment insurance last week, but already this week by 2 PM Wednesday, there were four times that many applications – 9,177 – and if you’re successful in unemployment compensation in our state, you only get $265 per week for 26 weeks.

 

“So we’re going to have to do even more than we’ve done, and even more than the president has done.

 

“I have significant issues with the paid sick and family leave proposals in the legislation we passed today – even though I believe those provisions are well-intended by the Administration and by the House of Representatives – because this paid leave plan hurts employers and shortchanges employees. …If Washington, D.C., is going to require small businesses, many of which are struggling or going out of business, to pay a new mandate, Washington should pay for it. This is no time to impose an expensive new mandate or unexpected new costs when they don’t have the money coming in to pay for the normal costs. So I’m afraid, as a result of this, many employers worried about this provision may have an incentive to lay off more of their employees. …I would rather Washington work with the states and their existing programs to make sure states have sufficient funding on top of their own funds to deal with the large amount of auto workers, restaurant workers and workers at small businesses.

 

“We’re going to stay here until we take step three – and step three, according to the president’s proposal, would include direct financial payments to Americans. That legislation will need to fix problems to make the paid leave mandate work, improve and further expand COVID-19 testing, increase the availability of medical masks and other protective equipment, and increase the number of health care workers. We also need to allow students to defer payment on their student loans and to keep their Pell grants and give the Education Secretary flexibility to waive federal academic testing and accountability rules. Congress should pass this legislation immediately.

 

“I am confident Republicans and Democrats will work together to meet the needs of our nation in this trying time.”

 

Click HERE for video for the senator’s remarks.


March 18, 2020

Walker County In State Of Emergency

March 18, 2020

Alexander Says We Are Going To Have To Pay What It Costs To Contain This Disease

March 18, 2020

Grand Jury No Bills And True Bills


Walker County Commissioner Shannon Whitfield signed a local state of emergency declaration on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m." to protect the health and safety of the public during the COVID-19 pandemic." ... (click for more)

Senator Lamar Alexander on Wednesday released the following statement after he voted for and the Senate passed, by a vote of 90-8, a second piece of legislation to address the COVID-19 outbreak: ... (click for more)

Here are the No Bills and True Bills from the Hamilton County Grand Jury: No Bills: 1 CHATMAN JR, DAVID CHARLES POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE 03/11/2020 1 HOLLOWAY, EARL DEWAYNE ... (click for more)




Breaking News

Walker County In State Of Emergency

Walker County Commissioner Shannon Whitfield signed a local state of emergency declaration on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m." to protect the health and safety of the public during the COVID-19 pandemic." The move follows President Trump’s national emergency declaration and Georgia Governor Brian Kemp's public health emergency declaration. “While there are currently no confirmed cases ... (click for more)

Alexander Says We Are Going To Have To Pay What It Costs To Contain This Disease

Senator Lamar Alexander on Wednesday released the following statement after he voted for and the Senate passed, by a vote of 90-8, a second piece of legislation to address the COVID-19 outbreak: “We are here not as Democrats and Republicans, but we are here to work together to do whatever we can to address COVID-19. Since the federal government is closing down the country ... (click for more)

Opinion

Take Care Of Each Other - And Response (2)

I'm thinking of those who are out of work right now because of the social distancing policies that are closing businesses and disrupting gig workers. I’m fortunate enough to be able to work from home. Once a month, we have our house cleaned by a fantastic team of ladies. They won’t be able to come this month. We’ll be paying them anyway, because it’s the right thing to do. They ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The World Fights Back!

I debated whether I should make a passel of good news public, for fear it may lessen the deep concerns and efforts by millions of Americas who are pleading we take the coming coronavirus much more seriously. In my mind we are being far too cavalier – as a nation – in what will be a health and economic catastrophe. On the other hand, we are the greatest country in the world, and ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: UT's Response To Coronavirus Actions

KNOXVILLE – Tennessee’s collective response to the SEC canceling the remainder of the 2019-20 sporting calendar amounted to a public service endorsement for the unprecedented decision. UT athletic director Phillip Fulmer and six coaches met with the media on Tuesday. Above all the varying circumstances, they endorsed the need to take this step in response to the coronavirus pandemic. ... (click for more)

USA Softball To Reschedule "Stand Beside Her" Tour Stops

USA Softball has released the following statement regarding the “Stand Beside Her” Tour, which was scheduled to be in Chattanooga on April 7 th and hosted by the UTC Mocs. According to Codi Warren, Managing Director of Communication for the team, “USA Softball will be postponing the “Stand Beside Her” tour, presented by Major League Baseball, until May 11. USA Softball will ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors