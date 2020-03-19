 Thursday, March 19, 2020 69.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Mayor Berke Directs A Temporary Halt To Dining Service In Restaurants, Bars; Gyms And Fitness Centers In The City Limits Told To Close

Thursday, March 19, 2020

Mayor Andy Berke said Thursday he was directing that dining service inside restaurants and bars close temporarily.

He also directed the closure of fitness centers and gyms.

The mayor said, "As you have seen, the threat posed by the coronavirus grows more serious with every passing day. The guidance we have received from the CDC and the White House dictates in no uncertain terms that any public gathering of almost any size may be hazardous. Every piece of available data we have says that social distancing is the only way to slow the spread. We're making a lot of painful choices to keep Chattanoogans healthy and make sure that our local hospital systems do not become completely overwhelmed.  

"Today, I made the difficult but necessary decision to temporarily close dining service in restaurants and bars across Chattanooga. Gyms and fitness centers in the city limits will be closed as well. My thoughts are with the many bartenders, servers, cooks, janitors, and other hourly wage workers who rely on these jobs to make ends meet. These are among the hardest working people in our city and also most impacted by everything that's going on.

"I hope that you will keep all of them in your thoughts and do what you can to support these establishments while they remain closed. Buy a gift card. Order takeout or delivery. Make a donation to the United Way of Greater Chattanooga's COVID-19 Community Response & ReliefStay healthy yourself so that you can help these places rebound when they reopen. Our office will do everything we can to connect our small business owners and workers with resources to help get them through this difficult time. If you need help or know someone who does, click here to get started.

"If you want a meaningful way to help with our response to COVID-19, I hope you'll join me in making some calls to our senior citizens. Older adults have a higher risk of developing serious illness from the spread of the virus, but there are actions that they can take to stay healthy. Please help us keep them informed by joining a virtual phone bank. It's fun, easy, and makes a huge difference in the lives of our seniors. Click here for more information about how to get involved.

"This week, the City of Chattanooga is making additional changes to our employee policies to encourage more of our workers to remain home. Remember, public access and activities at our YFD Centers, library branches, and Eastgate Senior Center remain suspended for now. 

"Over the last several days, I've spent time speaking with members of our faith community about ways that they can help, small business owners about the support that we can offer them, and members of our Council on Livability & Aging on how seniors can be kept safe. I'll be reaching out to local hospital leadership, major employers, and many others in the days and weeks ahead. 

"Keep checking connect.chattanooga.gov/covid to stay informed about how we're dealing with COVID-19. I appreciate everything you're doing to help us contain the spread of this dangerous disease."

Here is Mayor Berke's emergency proclamation and order:

CITY OF CHATTANOOGA CIVIL EMERGENCY PROCLAMATION AND ORDER BY MAYOR  ANDY BERKE

EXECUTIVE ORDER 2020-02

 

WHEREAS, Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) is a severe acute respiratory illness that appears to occur through respiratory transmission and  presents  with  similar  symptoms  to those of influenza; and

WHEREAS, as of March 18, 2020, COVID-19 has spread throughout China and to 150 other countries and territories, including 7,038 cases and 97 deaths within the United States; and

WHEREAS, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended that all states and territories implement aggressive measures to slow and contain  transmission  of COVID-19 in the United States; and

WHEREAS, on January 30, 2020, the World Health  Organization  declared  a  public health emergency of international concern related to COVID-19; and

WHEREAS, on January 31, 2020, the United States Department of Health and Human Services declared that  a public health  emergency  exists nationwide as a result of confirmed  cases of COVID-19 in the United States; and

 WHEREAS, as of March 18, 2020, there were 98 positive tests in Tennessee and three

(3) Hamilton County residents have tested presumptively positive for COVTD-19; and

 

WHEREAS, implementation of basic precautions of infection control and prevention, including staying at home when ill and practicing respiratory and hand hygiene, are necessary to slow or prevent the spread ofCOVID-19; and

WHEREAS, COVID-19 is a communicable disease with significant morbidity and mortality, and presents a severe danger to public health; and

WHEREAS, pursuant to City of Chattanooga Charter, Article  2.1,  the  City  of Chattanooga has the power by ordinance to make regulations to secure the general health of the inhabitants, and to prevent, abate and remove nuisances, and to make regulations to prevent the introduction of contagious disease in the City; to make quarantine laws for that purpose, and to enforce same within the corporate limits and within the City's police jurisdiction; and

WHEREAS, pursuant to Tennessee Code Ann. § 38-9-102 the Mayor may proclaim in writing the existence  of  a civil  emergency  as defined in Tenn. Code Ann. § 38-9-101, which will be filed with the clerk of the municipality; and

WHEREAS, after proclamation of a civil emergency, the Mayor, in the interest of public safety and welfare, pursuant to Tenn. Code Ann. § 38-9-104, may order the closure of certain establishments and issue such orders as are necessary  for the protection  of life and property  due    to the current civil emergency and

WHEREAS, on March 12, 2020 the Governor signed and caused  the Great Seal  of the State of Tennessee to be affixed to Executive Order No. 14 declaring  that  a state of emergency exists to facilitate the response to COVID-19.

NOW, THEREFORE, the Mayor of the City of Chattanooga, by virtue of Tennessee Statutes and the City Charter, does hereby proclaim  that a public health civil emergency  exists in the City of Chattanooga, Tennessee.

 In order to respond to this civil emergency, the Mayor issues the following orders for the City of Chattanooga:

 

Section 1. In response to this civil emergency, the Mayor finds it is necessary to advise people in Chattanooga, Tennessee who have traveled to an area for which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued Warning Level 3 or  Alert  Level  2  Travel  Health Notice, or have been in close contact with a person who has traveled to such an area, and who develop symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, or difficulty breathing within  14 days of such travel or close contact, that they should immediately contact their health care provider and self-isolate until advised otherwise.

Section 2. Based upon the proclaimed civil emergency, the Mayor Orders those establishments whose primary business is alcohol service or food service (other than pick-up, delivery, or drive-through service) within the City of Chattanooga  to  close  for  on-site consumption, effective at midnight  on  March  19, 2020 and shall  remain  in effect until this Order is withdrawn. Nothing in this order shall be intended  to  prevent  pick-up,  delivery,  or drive-through service.

Section 3. Based upon the proclaimed  civil  emergency,  the  Mayor  Orders  all gyms and exercise and fitness facilities within the City of Chattanooga to  close  effective  at midnight on March 19, 2020 and shall remain in effect until this Order is withdrawn.

Section 4. The Building Official, the Chattanooga Police Department and the Chattanooga Fire Marshall are authorized by this Order to enforce and close those businesses in violation of this Civil Emergency Order in our City until this Order is withdrawn.

Issued this 19th day of March 2020, pursuant to Tenn. Code Ann.§§ 38-9-101, et seq. and 58-8-104 and 58-2-110 (3) by the Mayor of the City of Chattanooga, Tennessee.


March 19, 2020

CHI Memorial Is Latest Local Hospital To Further Tighten Visitation; Joining Erlanger And Parkridge

March 19, 2020

Burglaries Are Down, Domestic Assaults On The Rise As Residents Move To Close Quarters At Home

March 19, 2020

YMCA Closes All Branches, Turns Focus To Community Needs


CHI Memorial said it will have a new visitation policy in effect at noon on Thursday. The health system "is adopting a highly restrictive visitation policy designed to protect our patients and ... (click for more)

Burglaries are down, but domestic assaults are definitely on the rise as Chattanooga residents move to close quarters due to the virus threat. In many cases, it is the women who get riled ... (click for more)

Officials of the Chattanooga YMCA said they have closed all branches and are turning their focus on meeting community needs. President & CEO Janet Dunn said, "This week, the YMCA of Metropolitan ... (click for more)




Breaking News

CHI Memorial Is Latest Local Hospital To Further Tighten Visitation; Joining Erlanger And Parkridge

CHI Memorial said it will have a new visitation policy in effect at noon on Thursday. The health system "is adopting a highly restrictive visitation policy designed to protect our patients and associates." The following changes will remain in effect until further notice. No visitors will be allowed in the in-patient setting. Outpatient procedures/surgery or outpatient ... (click for more)

Burglaries Are Down, Domestic Assaults On The Rise As Residents Move To Close Quarters At Home

Burglaries are down, but domestic assaults are definitely on the rise as Chattanooga residents move to close quarters due to the virus threat. In many cases, it is the women who get riled up and then arrested, according to jail reports. In one case on Sunday, police responded to a domestic assault call on Roanoke Ave. The victim claimed she had been arguing with her husband, ... (click for more)

Opinion

Good News On The Coronavirus

Mr. Exum, Thank you for stepping out of our fear-engulfed culture to bring us good news on the coronavirus! Who would have thought West Point classmates? Hats off to these young men and their example of leadership - Refreshing, Encouraging and Calming! Tanya Goodpasture Ooltewah (click for more)

Roy Exum: America's Newest Army?

I got a wonderful phone call from my church yesterday that informed me of a new army. It seems the young people have banded together and are offering an absolutely free service, if you please, to the older members of the church at this time of the coronavirus. This band of fearless high school and college students will take you to the doctor, pick up your meds at the pharmacy, gather ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: UT's Response To Coronavirus Actions

KNOXVILLE – Tennessee’s collective response to the SEC canceling the remainder of the 2019-20 sporting calendar amounted to a public service endorsement for the unprecedented decision. UT athletic director Phillip Fulmer and six coaches met with the media on Tuesday. Above all the varying circumstances, they endorsed the need to take this step in response to the coronavirus pandemic. ... (click for more)

Chattanooga Rec Department Suspends Registration For Adult Softball Leagues

Registration for the adult spring softball leagues has been suspended. The Youth and Family Development/Recreation Division has released the following statement. According to Richard West, Sports Coordinator, “Due to concern with the Coronavirus outbreak Spring Softball Registration for Summit is now suspended until further notice. This will be re-evaluated April1. If you ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors