Mayor Berke Directs A Temporary Halt To Dining Service In Restaurants, Bars; Gyms And Fitness Centers In The City Limits Told To Close

Mayor Andy Berke said Thursday he was directing that dining service inside restaurants and bars close temporarily.

He also directed the closure of fitness centers and gyms.

The mayor said, "As you have seen, the threat posed by the coronavirus grows more serious with every passing day. The guidance we have received from the CDC and the White House dictates in no uncertain terms that any public gathering of almost any size may be hazardous. Every piece of available data we have says that social distancing is the only way to slow the spread. We're making a lot of painful choices to keep Chattanoogans healthy and make sure that our local hospital systems do not become completely overwhelmed.

"Today, I made the difficult but necessary decision to temporarily close dining service in restaurants and bars across Chattanooga. Gyms and fitness centers in the city limits will be closed as well. My thoughts are with the many bartenders, servers, cooks, janitors, and other hourly wage workers who rely on these jobs to make ends meet. These are among the hardest working people in our city and also most impacted by everything that's going on.

"I hope that you will keep all of them in your thoughts and do what you can to support these establishments while they remain closed. Buy a gift card. Order takeout or delivery. Make a donation to the United Way of Greater Chattanooga's COVID-19 Community Response & Relief. Stay healthy yourself so that you can help these places rebound when they reopen. Our office will do everything we can to connect our small business owners and workers with resources to help get them through this difficult time. If you need help or know someone who does, click here to get started.

"If you want a meaningful way to help with our response to COVID-19, I hope you'll join me in making some calls to our senior citizens. Older adults have a higher risk of developing serious illness from the spread of the virus, but there are actions that they can take to stay healthy. Please help us keep them informed by joining a virtual phone bank. It's fun, easy, and makes a huge difference in the lives of our seniors. Click here for more information about how to get involved.

"This week, the City of Chattanooga is making additional changes to our employee policies to encourage more of our workers to remain home. Remember, public access and activities at our YFD Centers, library branches, and Eastgate Senior Center remain suspended for now.

"Over the last several days, I've spent time speaking with members of our faith community about ways that they can help, small business owners about the support that we can offer them, and members of our Council on Livability & Aging on how seniors can be kept safe. I'll be reaching out to local hospital leadership, major employers, and many others in the days and weeks ahead.

"Keep checking connect.chattanooga.gov/covid to stay informed about how we're dealing with COVID-19. I appreciate everything you're doing to help us contain the spread of this dangerous disease."

Here is Mayor Berke's emergency proclamation and order:

CITY OF CHATTANOOGA CIVIL EMERGENCY PROCLAMATION AND ORDER BY MAYOR ANDY BERKE

EXECUTIVE ORDER 2020-02

WHEREAS, Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) is a severe acute respiratory illness that appears to occur through respiratory transmission and presents with similar symptoms to those of influenza; and

WHEREAS, as of March 18, 2020, COVID-19 has spread throughout China and to 150 other countries and territories, including 7,038 cases and 97 deaths within the United States; and

WHEREAS, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended that all states and territories implement aggressive measures to slow and contain transmission of COVID-19 in the United States; and

WHEREAS, on January 30, 2020, the World Health Organization declared a public health emergency of international concern related to COVID-19; and

WHEREAS, on January 31, 2020, the United States Department of Health and Human Services declared that a public health emergency exists nationwide as a result of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States; and

WHEREAS, as of March 18, 2020, there were 98 positive tests in Tennessee and three

(3) Hamilton County residents have tested presumptively positive for COVTD-19; and

WHEREAS, implementation of basic precautions of infection control and prevention, including staying at home when ill and practicing respiratory and hand hygiene, are necessary to slow or prevent the spread ofCOVID-19; and

WHEREAS, COVID-19 is a communicable disease with significant morbidity and mortality, and presents a severe danger to public health; and

WHEREAS, pursuant to City of Chattanooga Charter, Article 2.1, the City of Chattanooga has the power by ordinance to make regulations to secure the general health of the inhabitants, and to prevent, abate and remove nuisances, and to make regulations to prevent the introduction of contagious disease in the City; to make quarantine laws for that purpose, and to enforce same within the corporate limits and within the City's police jurisdiction; and

WHEREAS, pursuant to Tennessee Code Ann. § 38-9-102 the Mayor may proclaim in writing the existence of a civil emergency as defined in Tenn. Code Ann. § 38-9-101, which will be filed with the clerk of the municipality; and

WHEREAS, after proclamation of a civil emergency, the Mayor, in the interest of public safety and welfare, pursuant to Tenn. Code Ann. § 38-9-104, may order the closure of certain establishments and issue such orders as are necessary for the protection of life and property due to the current civil emergency and

WHEREAS, on March 12, 2020 the Governor signed and caused the Great Seal of the State of Tennessee to be affixed to Executive Order No. 14 declaring that a state of emergency exists to facilitate the response to COVID-19.

NOW, THEREFORE, the Mayor of the City of Chattanooga, by virtue of Tennessee Statutes and the City Charter, does hereby proclaim that a public health civil emergency exists in the City of Chattanooga, Tennessee.

In order to respond to this civil emergency, the Mayor issues the following orders for the City of Chattanooga:

Section 1. In response to this civil emergency, the Mayor finds it is necessary to advise people in Chattanooga, Tennessee who have traveled to an area for which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued Warning Level 3 or Alert Level 2 Travel Health Notice, or have been in close contact with a person who has traveled to such an area, and who develop symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, or difficulty breathing within 14 days of such travel or close contact, that they should immediately contact their health care provider and self-isolate until advised otherwise.

Section 2. Based upon the proclaimed civil emergency, the Mayor Orders those establishments whose primary business is alcohol service or food service (other than pick-up, delivery, or drive-through service) within the City of Chattanooga to close for on-site consumption, effective at midnight on March 19, 2020 and shall remain in effect until this Order is withdrawn. Nothing in this order shall be intended to prevent pick-up, delivery, or drive-through service.

Section 3. Based upon the proclaimed civil emergency, the Mayor Orders all gyms and exercise and fitness facilities within the City of Chattanooga to close effective at midnight on March 19, 2020 and shall remain in effect until this Order is withdrawn.

Section 4. The Building Official, the Chattanooga Police Department and the Chattanooga Fire Marshall are authorized by this Order to enforce and close those businesses in violation of this Civil Emergency Order in our City until this Order is withdrawn.

Issued this 19th day of March 2020, pursuant to Tenn. Code Ann.§§ 38-9-101, et seq. and 58-8-104 and 58-2-110 (3) by the Mayor of the City of Chattanooga, Tennessee.