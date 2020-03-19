 Thursday, March 19, 2020 69.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

ArtsBuild Announces Artist Emergency Fund

Thursday, March 19, 2020

ArtsBuild has established an Artist Emergency Fund to help self-employed artists of all arts disciplines in Hamilton County recover from lost income due to the cancellation of a specific scheduled gig or opportunity (such as a commission, performance, contract, etc.) due to Coronavirus/COVID-19 precautionary measures. Artists can request up to $500 to compensate for work that was scheduled and lost. At this time, the fund is not available to compensate for potential future gigs or loss of business.

- Funding requests should be related to gigs that have been permanently cancelled since March 13, 2020, not just postponed. 

- Artists may apply for lost income due to any cancelled gigs, including weddings and private events, etc.

- The fund is limited to artists residing in Hamilton County.

- At this time, artists are only able to apply one time. ArtsBuild will review all applications as able and will fulfill requests in the order they are received.

To apply, complete the application including all uploads by Wednesday at 5 p.m. of the week you are applying. Incomplete applications will not be reviewed. If you are approved for a grant, your check will be mailed to you on Friday afternoon of the week you applied. You will not be able to pick up checks in person. Please go to ArtsBuild.com where you will find the link to apply to the Artist Emergency Fund.

Strung Like a Horse will be offering a free live stream quarantine and charity concert broadcasting from Songbirds on Saturday, March 21, at 8 p.m. All donations to the event above and beyond the cost of the show will be given to ArtsBuild for the Artist Emergency Fund. More details about the band and the event can be found on Facebook.

You can also make a tax-deductible donation directly to ArtsBuild for the Artist Emergency Fund. The Artist Emergency Fund is supported by Benwood Foundation, Lyndhurst Foundation, and Footprint Foundation.


March 19, 2020

CHI Memorial Is Latest Local Hospital To Further Tighten Visitation; Joining Erlanger And Parkridge

March 19, 2020

Burglaries Are Down, Domestic Assaults On The Rise As Residents Move To Close Quarters At Home

March 19, 2020

YMCA Closes All Branches, Turns Focus To Community Needs


CHI Memorial said it will have a new visitation policy in effect at noon on Thursday. The health system "is adopting a highly restrictive visitation policy designed to protect our patients and ... (click for more)

Burglaries are down, but domestic assaults are definitely on the rise as Chattanooga residents move to close quarters due to the virus threat. In many cases, it is the women who get riled ... (click for more)

Officials of the Chattanooga YMCA said they have closed all branches and are turning their focus on meeting community needs. President & CEO Janet Dunn said, "This week, the YMCA of Metropolitan ... (click for more)




Opinion

Good News On The Coronavirus

Mr. Exum, Thank you for stepping out of our fear-engulfed culture to bring us good news on the coronavirus! Who would have thought West Point classmates? Hats off to these young men and their example of leadership - Refreshing, Encouraging and Calming! Tanya Goodpasture Ooltewah (click for more)

Roy Exum: America's Newest Army?

I got a wonderful phone call from my church yesterday that informed me of a new army. It seems the young people have banded together and are offering an absolutely free service, if you please, to the older members of the church at this time of the coronavirus. This band of fearless high school and college students will take you to the doctor, pick up your meds at the pharmacy, gather ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: UT's Response To Coronavirus Actions

KNOXVILLE – Tennessee’s collective response to the SEC canceling the remainder of the 2019-20 sporting calendar amounted to a public service endorsement for the unprecedented decision. UT athletic director Phillip Fulmer and six coaches met with the media on Tuesday. Above all the varying circumstances, they endorsed the need to take this step in response to the coronavirus pandemic. ... (click for more)

Chattanooga Rec Department Suspends Registration For Adult Softball Leagues

Registration for the adult spring softball leagues has been suspended. The Youth and Family Development/Recreation Division has released the following statement. According to Richard West, Sports Coordinator, “Due to concern with the Coronavirus outbreak Spring Softball Registration for Summit is now suspended until further notice. This will be re-evaluated April1. If you ... (click for more)


