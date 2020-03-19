Big River Grille, Some Other Chattanooga Restaurants Closing Temporarily; Others Trying Take-Out, Delivery

Some Chattanooga restaurants, in the wake of the coronavirus threat and a directive from the mayor, are temporarily closing.

Big River Grille is closing all of its location with plans to reopen at a later date to be determined.

Sticky Fingers has delivery available at all its restaurants and it has added curbside take-out.

Pucketts said it was closing effective 6 p.m. Thursday and selling its remaining food supply. It hopes to reopen in April at the location near the Aquarium.

Southern Star, with locations on Broad Street and Signal Mountain, is continuing to operate with an array of take-out meals.

The Acropolis Grill is changing to curb side orders and a family-style menu.

The Cookie Jar Cafe near Dunlap laid off most employees, but is still doing carry-out.

Nikki's Drive In said it will be open through Saturday, but the future is uncertain after that for the landmark North Chattanooga diner.

Bea's Restaurant in East Lake, another longtime standard, was among the first to switch to take-out.

Chicken Salad Chick announced a new pickup service.

Aubrey's in Hixson is offering take-out with a $25 minimum order and $5 delivery charge.

Zarzours on the Southside has also moved to a limited menu from Shannon Fuller with curb service by friendly Dixie Fuller. It includes burgers, fries, chicken fingers and strawberry shortcake. The phone number is 266-0424.

Tony's Pasta at Bluff View is moving to reduced hours with curbside pickups and to go orders.

Champy’s Famous Fried Chicken will offer pickup as well.

The Red Lobster locations are touting their free delivery option.

