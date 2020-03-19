 Thursday, March 19, 2020 74.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Big River Grille, Some Other Chattanooga Restaurants Closing Temporarily; Others Trying Take-Out, Delivery

Thursday, March 19, 2020

Some Chattanooga restaurants, in the wake of the coronavirus threat and a directive from the mayor, are temporarily closing.

Big River Grille is closing all of its location with plans to reopen at a later date to be determined. 

Sticky Fingers has delivery available at all its restaurants and it has added curbside take-out.

Pucketts said it was closing effective 6 p.m. Thursday and selling its remaining food supply. It hopes to reopen in April at the location near the Aquarium.

Southern Star, with locations on Broad Street and Signal Mountain, is continuing to operate with an array of take-out meals. 

The Acropolis Grill is changing to curb side orders and a family-style menu.

The Cookie Jar Cafe near Dunlap laid off most employees, but is still doing carry-out.

Nikki's Drive In said it will be open through Saturday, but the future is uncertain after that for the landmark North Chattanooga diner.

Bea's Restaurant in East Lake, another longtime standard, was among the first to switch to take-out.

Chicken Salad Chick announced a new pickup service.

Aubrey's in Hixson is offering take-out with a $25 minimum order and $5 delivery charge.

Zarzours on the Southside has also moved to a limited menu from Shannon Fuller with curb service by friendly Dixie Fuller. It includes burgers, fries, chicken fingers and strawberry shortcake. The phone number is 266-0424.

Tony's Pasta at Bluff View is moving to reduced hours with curbside pickups and to go orders. 

Champy’s Famous Fried Chicken will offer pickup as well.

The Red Lobster locations are touting their free delivery option. 

March 19, 2020

CHI Memorial Is Latest Local Hospital To Further Tighten Visitation; Joining Erlanger And Parkridge

March 19, 2020

Mayor Berke Directs A Temporary Halt To Dining Service In Restaurants, Bars; Gyms And Fitness Centers In The City Limits Told To Close


Opinion

Why Are We So Far Behind On Coronavirus Testing In Hamilton County?

As a father and business owner in Chattanooga and with a family member recently having a fever for three days, I sit here shaking my head at the lack of testing for the Covid-19 virus here in Hamilton County. We have wonderful physicians and people who care, yet, where are the tests and the test results? I read today (Thursday) that we've only tested 49 people in Hamilton

Roy Exum: America's Newest Army?

I got a wonderful phone call from my church yesterday that informed me of a new army. It seems the young people have banded together and are offering an absolutely free service, if you please, to the older members of the church at this time of the coronavirus. This band of fearless high school and college students will take you to the doctor, pick up your meds at the pharmacy, gather

Sports

Kentucky's Rhyne Howard Named As First Team All-American

LEXINGTON, Ky. – University of Kentucky women's basketball sophomore guard Rhyne Howard, formerly of Bradley Central High School, has been tabbed a first-team All-America honoree by the Associated Press, becoming the first player in program history to receive first-team honors by the AP, which started its All-America teams in 1994-95. Howard becomes the fifth Kentucky

Lady Vols' Rennia Davis Nets All-American Honorable Mention

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee's Rennia Davis is among those receiving honorable mention to the recently announced All-America Team. Davis, a 6-foot-2 junior forward from Jacksonville, Fla., earned national distinction from AP for the first time in her career, coming on the heels of also garnering All-SEC First Team status for the initial occasion this season. She was a second-team


