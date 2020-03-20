 Friday, March 20, 2020 63.0°F   rain fog/mist   Rain Fog/Mist

Creative Discovery Museum Temporarily Closing, Laying Off All 56 Part-Time Staff; Top Officials Take Pay Cut

Friday, March 20, 2020

Creative Discovery Museum (CDM) announced to the public on Friday that it will be closed indefinitely due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) emergency.

Officials said, "The Museum is heavily dependent on admission revenues and program fees. The inability to perform Museum services, from being open to the general public to providing outreach lessons across the region, is already having a significant financial impact and has forced CDM to make difficult staffing decisions."

Effective at the end of the day next Friday, CDM will lay off all 56 part-time staff.

They will receive their last pay check on April 3. All part-time staff was made aware of the layoff on Friday. The layoff accounts for over 50 percent of CDM staff.

Executive Director Henry Schulson said in a letter to staff. “With great regret I report that that we cannot sustain our current level of staffing or operations beyond (March 27). In an effort to ensure the future of the Museum, we have made some very difficult employment decisions. The dedication, compassion, and spirit of our entire staff is what makes CDM an amazing place to work and play. The Museum would not have been able to accomplish what it has without the work of a staff that is so committed to making sure that each child experiences the joy of learning at CDM.”

In addition, the following changes will be in effect beginning March 28:

  • Hours for all full-time staff will be reduced.
  • The Executive Director and senior leadership will receive a reduction in their pay.

As soon as it is safe, CDM fully intends on reopening and reinstating its programs.

“Prior to this closure, CDM was in the best financial position in its history. That momentum will help carry us through this difficult time,” Mr. Schulson said.

As a non-profit CDM continues to provide resources for children and families in the Chattanooga area. The Museum is developing a series of educational content, Creativity TV, which will give people access to lessons and activities that normally take place at CDM. In an effort to remain the informal education leader in the community, CDM has created a Mission Critical fund. Visit cdmfun.org/make-a-donation to give.  


March 20, 2020

Big River Grille, Some Other Chattanooga Restaurants Closing Temporarily; Others Trying Take-Out, Delivery

March 20, 2020

Knowles Says New Governor's Order Delays Vehicle Registrations; Aimed At Cutting In-Person Visits To The County Clerk's Office

March 20, 2020

Walker County Moving To Only Mission Critical Services; All Government Buildings But The Courthouse To Close


Big River Grille, Some Other Chattanooga Restaurants Closing Temporarily; Others Trying Take-Out, Delivery

Some Chattanooga restaurants, in the wake of the coronavirus threat and a directive from the mayor, are temporarily closing. Big River Grille is closing all of its location with plans to reopen at a later date to be determined. Sticky Fingers has delivery available at all its restaurants and it has added curbside take-out. Bluff View Bakery remains open daily. Firebirds ... (click for more)

Knowles Says New Governor's Order Delays Vehicle Registrations; Aimed At Cutting In-Person Visits To The County Clerk's Office

Hamilton County Clerk Bill Knowles said State Rep. Mike Carter informed him Thursday of an Executive Order issued by Tennessee Governor Bill Lee that delays vehicle registration renewals set to expire March 12 through May 18, 2020 to June 15, 2020. Mr. Knowles said, “The first three days of this week 2,000 citizens visited the Clerk’s office. This action by Governor Lee will ... (click for more)

Opinion

A Letter From Italy To A Former Chattanoogan

Good to hear from you even if the motive for your message is The Apocalypse. Since this virus put Italy in the headlines I have got a raft of emails from people I don't hear from very often. I wish I didn't have to be the bearer of bad news, but I'm afraid there isn't any good news. We are really in a war-time situation. I haven't got it yet, but I haven't opened my door to go ... (click for more)

Why Are We So Far Behind On Coronavirus Testing In Hamilton County? - And Response

As a father and business owner in Chattanooga and with a family member recently having a fever for three days, I sit here shaking my head at the lack of testing for the Covid-19 virus here in Hamilton County. We have wonderful physicians and people who care, yet, where are the tests and the test results? I read today (Thursday) that we’ve only tested 49 people in Hamilton ... (click for more)

Sports

Signal Mountain Golf Club Changes Operations, But Still Open Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

With more and more places shutting down, golf is still an option if you are a member of the Signal Mountain Golf and Country Club. However, club president Arch Trimble said changes have been made in order to ensure the safety of all who partake in the activity. “We feel like we want to stay open as long as it is reasonably safe,” said Mr. Trimble. “But we’ve never been through ... (click for more)

Rhyne Howard One Of Four Finalists For Citizen Naismith Trophy

LEXINGTON, Ky. – The Atlanta Tipoff Club announced Friday its four finalists for the 2020 Citizen Naismith Trophy, recognizing the most outstanding women’s college basketball player of the year and University of Kentucky sophomore star Rhyne Howard has been tabbed to the exclusive list. Howard, a former standout and Miss Basketball in Class 3A at Bradley Central, is looking ... (click for more)


