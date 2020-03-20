Creative Discovery Museum Temporarily Closing, Laying Off All 56 Part-Time Staff; Top Officials Take Pay Cut

Creative Discovery Museum (CDM) announced to the public on Friday that it will be closed indefinitely due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) emergency.

Officials said, "The Museum is heavily dependent on admission revenues and program fees. The inability to perform Museum services, from being open to the general public to providing outreach lessons across the region, is already having a significant financial impact and has forced CDM to make difficult staffing decisions."

Effective at the end of the day next Friday, CDM will lay off all 56 part-time staff. They will receive their last pay check on April 3. All part-time staff was made aware of the layoff on Friday. The layoff accounts for over 50 percent of CDM staff.

Executive Director Henry Schulson said in a letter to staff. “With great regret I report that that we cannot sustain our current level of staffing or operations beyond (March 27). In an effort to ensure the future of the Museum, we have made some very difficult employment decisions. The dedication, compassion, and spirit of our entire staff is what makes CDM an amazing place to work and play. The Museum would not have been able to accomplish what it has without the work of a staff that is so committed to making sure that each child experiences the joy of learning at CDM.”

In addition, the following changes will be in effect beginning March 28:

Hours for all full-time staff will be reduced.

The Executive Director and senior leadership will receive a reduction in their pay.

As soon as it is safe, CDM fully intends on reopening and reinstating its programs.

“Prior to this closure, CDM was in the best financial position in its history. That momentum will help carry us through this difficult time,” Mr. Schulson said.

As a non-profit CDM continues to provide resources for children and families in the Chattanooga area. The Museum is developing a series of educational content, Creativity TV, which will give people access to lessons and activities that normally take place at CDM. In an effort to remain the informal education leader in the community, CDM has created a Mission Critical fund. Visit cdmfun.org/make-a-donation to give.