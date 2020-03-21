Some Cici's Customers Offer To Buy Pizza For Those In Need; Chattanooga Restaurants Coping In New Ways

 Saturday, March 21, 2020 61.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

CiCi's is up and running at Hixson and Gunbarrel Road location with take-out/curbside service and delivery for orders of five pizzas or more. Owners say some customers and others from out of state have offered to pay for pizza for those in need. See story in our Dining section.

Big River Grille is closing all of its location with plans to reopen at a later date to be determined. 

Sticky Fingers has delivery available at all its restaurants and it has added curbside take-out.
 
Bluff View Bakery remains open daily.
 
Firebirds Grill, 2107 Gunbarrel Road, has turned to Family Meal Deals and other pickup options.
 
STIR at the Chattanooga Choo Choo and State of Confusion on Main Street remain open.
Officials said, "Each has a full to-go menu and large meal options for sharing: http://www.stirchattanooga.com/to-go-menu/ https://www.soconfusion.com/to-go-menu
 
 At Your Pie on Market Street, the dining room is open, but the store is encouraging all customers to order to-go online and Your Pie is offering curbside pick-up. Store website is https://yourpie.com/stores/chattanooga/ and the store hours are 11 a.m.-9 p.m.
 
Rembrandt's Coffee House has adjusted its operating hours and is offering curbside pickup and to go orders at the popular Bluff View spot.
 
Zarzours on the Southside has also moved to a limited menu from Shannon Fuller with curb service by friendly Dixie Fuller. It includes burgers, fries, chicken fingers and strawberry shortcake. The phone number is 266-0424.
 
Jefferson's on Georgia Avenue is shifting to curbside pickup and delivery. The last sit-down service was Thursday night.
 
 Pucketts said it was closing effective 6 p.m. Thursday and selling its remaining food supply. It hopes to reopen in April at the location near the Aquarium.
 
Southern Star, with locations on Broad Street and Signal Mountain, is continuing to operate with an array of take-out meals.
 
The Acropolis Grill is changing to curb side orders and a family-style menu.
 
The Cookie Jar Cafe near Dunlap laid off most employees, but is still doing carry-out.
 
Nikki's Drive In said it will be open through Saturday, but the future is uncertain after that for the landmark North Chattanooga diner.
 
Bea's Restaurant in East Lake, another longtime standard, was among the first to switch to take-out.
 
Chicken Salad Chick announced a new pickup service.
 
Aubrey's in Hixson is offering take-out with a $25 minimum order and $5 delivery charge.
 
Tony's Pasta at Bluff View is moving to reduced hours with curbside pickups and to go orders.
 
Champy’s Famous Fried Chicken will offer pickup as well.
 
The Red Lobster locations are touting their free delivery option.
 
