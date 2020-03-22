Georgia Coronavirus Cases Go Up To 600 With 23 Dead; Chattooga County Gets 1st Case

Georgia's coronavirus cases have risen to 600, with three new deaths that bring the fatality total to 23, state health officials said Sunday.

According to a Facebook post, a 20-year-old Catoosa County resident who was recently at Disneyworld has tested positive. The post says he became ill the day after returning home. It says his parents are exhibiting the same symptoms.

Nearby Chattooga County has recorded its first case of the deadly new strain of virus.

Whitfield County - the closest to Chattanooga reporting a case - has two cases that were reported by Hamilton Medical Center.

No cases have yet been reported in Walker, Catoosa or Dade counties.

Bartow County south of Chattanooga at Cartersville now has 57 cases - up from six five days ago. Floyd County (Rome) is up to nine cases and Gordon County (Calhoun) is up to four. Two people from Floyd County have died.

The cases remain centered around the Atlanta area, with 108 now in Fulton County and 61 in Cobb County. Gwinnett County has 27 cases.

It is now in 58 Georgia counties.

Dougherty County, where six have died at Albany, has 48 cases.

Others:

Dekalb 45

Cherokee 18

Carroll 14

Lee 14

Clayton 13

Richmond 10

Clarke 9

Fayette 9

Hall 9

Coweta 8

Lowndes 8

Henry 7

Newton 4

Chatham 4

Douglas 4

Paulding 4

Forsyth 4

Troup 4

Polk 4

Columbia 3

Glynn 3

Lamar 3

Peach 3

Baldwin 2

Early 2

Effingham 2

Laurens 2

Muscogee 2

Pickens 2

Rockdale 2

Spalding 2

Sumter 2

Terrell 2

Tift 2

Worth 2

Barrow 1

Bibb 1

Butts 1

Charlton 1

Dawson 1

Heard 1

Houston 1

Lincoln 1

Lumpkin 1

Miller 1

Monroe 1

Oconee 1

Randolph 1

Turner 1

Twiggs 1

Unknown 38