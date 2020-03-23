Dalton City Council To Meet Via Live Stream To Discuss Coronavirus Outbreak

The Dalton Mayor and Council will meet at noon today (Monday) at City Hall to discuss the COVID 19 situation in the city and the region and also to discuss a draft of a city social distancing ordinance.

Because City Hall is closed to the public as a measure to avoid potential spread of the virus, the meeting will be streamed live on the city’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/ CityOfDalton .

Call to Order

Pledge of Allegiance

Approval of Agenda New Business

1. COVID-19 Update 2. Joint Resolution Declaring State of Emergency in the Cities of Dalton, Tunnel Hill, Varnell, and the Town of Cohutta and Order to Mitigate the Spread of COVID-19 by Limiting All Voluntary Social Gatherings, Din-In Restaurant Services, and Exposure at Nursing and retirement Homes, and Providing Flexibility Regarding the Sale of Alcohol for off Premises Use, and For Other Purposes

Supplemental Business

Adjourn