City Of Chattanooga Designates On-Street Parking Areas For Restaurant Pickup

Monday, March 23, 2020

The Chattanooga Department of Transportation and the Chattanooga Parking Authority are responding to the COVID-19 crisis by converting on-street parking spaces near restaurants to temporary loading zones to facilitate curbside meal pickup and delivery.

 

"We know the best way to slow the spread of coronavirus is by practicing social distancing," said Chattanooga Mayor Andy Berke.

"We also want to make it easier for Chattanoogans to continue to support these important local businesses and also safely receive take-out or delivered food while maintaining appropriate social distance."  

 

The Chattanooga Parking Authority recently surveyed downtown parking usage to determine the best locations most convenient to restaurants and will use this information to identify curbside parking spaces that will be reserved for free for up to 15 minutes.  

 

“Restaurants are a vital part of our downtown street life, and CDOT and the Parking Authority, want to do everything we can to keep these local, downtown businesses active during this mandate," said Blythe Bailey, CDOT Administrator. "Curbspace near restaurants can be used smartly, making it easier for people to access our restaurants." 

 

Restaurants or other businesses that rely on delivery or curbside pick-up can request a loading zone near their establishment by calling Chattanooga Parking Authority at (423) 648-4031. 

 

Through a combination of marked meters and signs on temporary easels and posts, most loading zones will be about 40 feet and allow approximately two cars to park for approximately three-five minutes at a time. A map of the curbside takeout parking zone is attached. 


Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News

Red Bank To Go Along With Tight New Restrictions From Governor Lee

Walker County Arrest Report For March 16-22


We send out headlines each week day of the latest Chattanooga news. Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click. We also send out special emails if there ... (click for more)

Red Bank Vice Mayor Ruth Jeno, acting as mayor, announced Monday that the city will initiate the necessary steps to follow Governor Bill Lee’s Executive Order 17 mandating statewide measures ... (click for more)

Here is the Walker County arrest report for March 16-22: BENNETT JAMES ROBERT W/M 39 OFFICER GLOVER SIMPLE ASSAULT JACKSON ERIC THOMAS W/M 39 OFFICER FRANKLIN HOLD FOR COURT SARGENT ... (click for more)




Opinion

Fearful And Frustrated In Tennessee

I look at the news every day starting early in the morning, several times a day with new announcements of the numbers of coronavirus cases. Often states even know the cities/communities in which the increases are discovered. But here in Tennessee, for some insane reason, we are only entrusted with mere "county" numbers. Why? I know, I know, it's been said it's all due to HIPAA. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: ‘From Russia With Love’

When I was 11 years old I watched in horror as our TV showed Russia’s Nikita Khrushchev banging his shoe during a session at the UN. It was probably my first view of the evil included in this world and when the Russian bellowed that the speech that he was hearing was by a “fawning lackey of the American imperialists,” that sealed it for me. In high school I read about even worse ... (click for more)

Sports

CFC Players Staying Active During Virus Hiatus; Team Reaches Out To Players Far From Home

The Chattanooga Football Club’s NISA season may be postponed, but their players still train like they are fighting for a playoff spot. Managing director Jeremy Alumbaugh detailed the kind of training regimen the staff has laid out for each athlete. During the past week, players were asked to simply stay active. For some, that might mean going for a hike, while for others they ... (click for more)

Tennessee Basketball Attendance Is Tops Nationally

Tennessee drew more fans to Thompson-Boling Arena for men's and women's basketball games during the 2019-20 season than any other school in America. A total of 461,146 Big Orange fans attended 33 games, as the Vols drew 322,822 for their 17 home games, and the Lady Vols drew 138,324 for their 16 home events. Tennessee's total attendance was 33,077 more than the next ... (click for more)


