Chattanooga Volkswagen Postpones Hiring Due To Coronavirus Concerns

Chattanooga Volkswagen is postponing hiring due to concerns about the coronavirus.

Officials said, "Due to the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak and out of an abundance of caution, we are postponing the application period for production positions at Volkswagen Chattanooga.

"We make this decision with the safety of our community in mind, based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control, World Health Organization, and state and local health officials.

"Our hiring, onboarding and training processes require in-person interactions; therefore, by postponing these activities we hope to help prevent and slow the spread of COVID-19.

"Please subscribe to our email list through www.wearevolkswagen.com to be notified when a new date has been determined."