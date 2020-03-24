 Tuesday, March 24, 2020 58.0°F   light rain fog/mist   Light Rain Fog/Mist

Chattanooga Volkswagen Postpones Hiring Due To Coronavirus Concerns

Tuesday, March 24, 2020

Chattanooga Volkswagen is postponing hiring due to concerns about the coronavirus.

Officials said, "Due to the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak and out of an abundance of caution, we are postponing the application period for production positions at Volkswagen Chattanooga.

"We make this decision with the safety of our community in mind, based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control, World Health Organization, and state and local health officials.

"Our hiring, onboarding and training processes require in-person interactions; therefore, by postponing these activities we hope to help prevent and slow the spread of COVID-19.

"Please subscribe to our email list through www.wearevolkswagen.com to be notified when a new date has been determined."


Rock City Closing Until Further Notice; Has Layoffs

Rock City Gardens and the Battles for Chattanooga museum will remain closed until further notice. Clumpies Ice Cream has closed its scoop shops for the time being, but will continue to offer online ordering and local delivery service. Starbucks on Lookout Mountain will remain open for carryout service from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at this time. "We have made the difficult

Bradley County Storm Shelters Will Not Be Available Due To Virus Issue

Bradley County Emergency Management officials said there was a possibility of severe storms or tornadoes on Tuesday night, but said storm shelters would not be available. That is due to new rules limiting too many people gathering and spreading the coronavirus. Officials said it appeared the worst of the storms would be around 7 p.m. They recommended that residents find

Opinion

We Are All In This Together

My hat is off to those on the front lines – nurses, doctors, emergency services, and essential business employees who are working through this pandemic. Yesterday, a young man and woman delivered groceries to my car. I loaded my car so that these two could keep their distance. Both talked about being careful not to bring anything harmful home to their families. Wow. I felt for both

Roy Exum: A Monday In My Life

At 4 a.m. yesterday, I was pulled from my bed by an enormous thirst. I'll admit it made me wonder, having written about the coronavirus for much of last week, and while I have read reams of stories, I'm thinking is that a symptom? I had gone to bed about 11 p.m. on Sunday night and felt fine. I quickly handled this problem with a Diet Coke, sitting on my upstairs porch and watching

Sports

Kentucky Star Rhyne Howard Tabbed As First Team All-American By Basketball Writers

LEXINGTON, Ky. – For the second time this postseason, University of Kentucky sophomore guard Rhyne Howard has been tabbed a first-team All-America honoree, earning the honor Monday from the United States Basketball Writers Association. The first-team honor automatically makes the former Bradley Central sensation a contender for the Ann Meyers Drysdale National Player of the Year

2020 Tokyo Olympic Games To Be Postponed, Per Interview

The 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games will be postponed, according to IOC committee member Dick Pound in an interview with USA Today. "On the basis of the information the IOC has, postponement has been decided," Pound said in a phone interview with USA Today. "The parameters going forward have not been determined, but the Games are not going to start on July 24, that much I know."


