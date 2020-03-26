 Thursday, March 26, 2020 70.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Georgia Death Toll From Coronavirus Goes Up 1 To 48; Cases Rise To 1,525

Thursday, March 26, 2020

Forty-eight people have now died in Georgia of the coronavirus, the Georgia Health Department said Wednesday. That total is up from 38 on Tuesday.

The cases have spiraled to 1,525 - up from 1,387 on Wednesday. The Tuesday report showed 1,026 cases. It was at 800 on Monday.

Officials said 473 have been hospitalized - up from 438.

Dade and Walker counties are among the few Georgia counties that have avoid the virus thus far. It has spread to 97 counties.

Catoosa and Chattooga counties still are listed with one each.

Whitfield County stands at four cases.

Bartow County south of Chattanooga at Cartersville now has 86 cases - up from 61 on Monday. Floyd County (Rome) has gone up to 16 cases and Gordon County (Calhoun) remains at nine. 

The cases remain centered around the Atlanta area, with 211 now in Fulton County and 115 in Cobb County. There are now 129 cases in Dekalb County (Decatur). Gwinnett County has increased to 75 cases. Clayton County (Jonesboro) has 29.

Dougherty County (Albany), where six died early in the epidemic, has risen in one day from 123 cases to 156. Lee County, which is near Albany, has gone from 25 to 30 cases.

Cherokee County (Canton) now has 38 cases and Carroll County (Carrollton) stays at 50. Clarke County (Athens) has 24 cases and Hall (Gainesville) 21.

 


March 26, 2020

East Ridge To Close Non-Essential Businesses Due To Coronavirus Outbreak; Lakesite Follows Suit

March 26, 2020

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

March 26, 2020

Garrett Not Seeing Rise In Domestic Disharmony


Late Wednesday afternoon, the city of East Ridge issued a Civil Emergency and Proclamation Order regarding additional safety precautions and business restrictions. In addition to an earlier proclamation ... (click for more)

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

Despite reports from elsewhere in the country that domestic violence is on the rise, Chief Deputy Austin Garrett of the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department said he has not seen that trend in ... (click for more)




Mr. President, Value Lives Over Business

Dear Mr. President, Do you wish to be the president who, by lifting restrictions necessary to slow the spread of COVID19 too soon, caused thousands upon thousands of unnecessary deaths? Do you wish to be the president who also left even more thousands with seriously impaired lung function by the same action? That will be your legacy if you carry out your threat to call industries ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Stimulus Bill A Joke

We are told that everything, as we knew it just three months ago at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, will never be the same and I can only hope that will include a many heaping shovels of barnyard waste removed from our nation’s Capitol. Suddenly we are facing the most fiendish invader our country has ever known and our leaders, Republican and Democrat, intoxicated by their ... (click for more)

Rhyne Howard Named Regional Finalist For WBCA All-America

LEXINGTON, Ky. – University of Kentucky women’s basketball sophomore guard Rhyne Howard has been tabbed a regional finalist for the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association All-America Team after coaches in the second region tabbed her one of the 10 best players in the region. The selection committee uses an equation to determine an equitable number of finalists from each ... (click for more)

Lee Men Hoops Remember Season Of Firsts

The 2019-20 season for the men's basketball team came to a shocking end on March 14 with the club in Lakeland, Florida waiting for a date with rival Alabama Huntsville in their first ever appearance in the NCAA D2 South Regional Tournament. The event was being hosted by Florida Southern. "Once things started unfolding and the NBA made their decision, the NCAA quickly followed ... (click for more)


