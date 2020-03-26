Georgia Death Toll From Coronavirus Goes Up 1 To 48; Cases Rise To 1,525

Forty-eight people have now died in Georgia of the coronavirus, the Georgia Health Department said Wednesday. That total is up from 38 on Tuesday.

The cases have spiraled to 1,525 - up from 1,387 on Wednesday. The Tuesday report showed 1,026 cases. It was at 800 on Monday.

Officials said 473 have been hospitalized - up from 438.

Dade and Walker counties are among the few Georgia counties that have avoid the virus thus far. It has spread to 97 counties.

Catoosa and Chattooga counties still are listed with one each.

Whitfield County stands at four cases.

Bartow County south of Chattanooga at Cartersville now has 86 cases - up from 61 on Monday. Floyd County (Rome) has gone up to 16 cases and Gordon County (Calhoun) remains at nine.

The cases remain centered around the Atlanta area, with 211 now in Fulton County and 115 in Cobb County. There are now 129 cases in Dekalb County (Decatur). Gwinnett County has increased to 75 cases. Clayton County (Jonesboro) has 29.

Dougherty County (Albany), where six died early in the epidemic, has risen in one day from 123 cases to 156. Lee County, which is near Albany, has gone from 25 to 30 cases.

Cherokee County (Canton) now has 38 cases and Carroll County (Carrollton) stays at 50. Clarke County (Athens) has 24 cases and Hall (Gainesville) 21.