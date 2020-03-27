Man Arrested For Burglaries Of Dollar General Stores

Property Crimes Detectives from both the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office and the Cleveland Police Department have identified and arrested Lorenzo Darnell Ashley, who burglarized two Dollar General stores on three separate occasions in a two-day span, said police.

A Dollar General store on Dalton Pike was burglarized Saturday after forced entry was made into the business. Two nights later, on Monday, the same Dollar General store was burglarized a second time, in addition to another Dollar General store on Michigan Avenue Road, inside of the Cleveland city limits.

All three locations had items stolen including beer and numerous packs of cigarettes.

Working alongside the Cleveland Police Department, the suspect was identified as Lorenzo Darnell Ashley, said police.

Ashley was located on Wednesday and was taken into custody by BCSO Property Crimes Detectives on warrants issued by the CPD Property Crimes Detectives. Ashley is currently incarcerated at the Bradley County Jail on the following charges: three counts of burglary, three counts of vandalism over $1000 and three counts of theft under $1,000.





