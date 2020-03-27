Dalton Parks And Recreation Closes Playgrounds





The Dalton Parks and Recreation Department is closing playgrounds at city parks in response to the Covid-19 virus situation. The Parks and Recreation Department is also directing people to avoid gathering in the parks in accordance with the state of emergency declaration directing people to avoid gathering in groups of more than 10 people.Signs have been placed in the playground areas of some city parks, but because of a shortage of signs at the Public Works Department, there have not yet been signs made for all city parks. However, all playground areas of Dalton’s parks are now closed, even if there are no barriers to block people.“Our parks aren’t designed to block people out, they’re designed for people to use,” said Mike Miller, director of Dalton’s Parks and Recreation Department.“We are putting up as many signs as we can, and we have some facilities with gates we can lock, but we are directing people to stay out of the playgrounds.”