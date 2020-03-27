Dalton Parks And Recreation Closes Playgrounds

 Friday, March 27, 2020 85.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

The Dalton Parks and Recreation Department is closing playgrounds at city parks in response to the Covid-19 virus situation. The Parks and Recreation Department is also directing people to avoid gathering in the parks in accordance with the state of emergency declaration directing people to avoid gathering in groups of more than 10 people. 
 
Signs have been placed in the playground areas of some city parks, but because of a shortage of signs at the Public Works Department, there have not yet been signs made for all city parks. However, all playground areas of Dalton’s parks are now closed, even if there are no barriers to block people. 
 
“Our parks aren’t designed to block people out, they’re designed for people to use,” said Mike Miller, director of Dalton’s Parks and Recreation Department.
“We are putting up as many signs as we can, and we have some facilities with gates we can lock, but we are directing people to stay out of the playgrounds.”


Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday: I. Call to Order by Chairman Oglesby. II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Smith). III. Special Presentation. ... (click for more)

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Tennessee Supreme Court has issued an amended order directing that all in-person proceedings in all state and local courts in Tennessee are suspended ... (click for more)

Fort Oglethorpe Police are still looking for the driver in a fatal hit and run on Tuesday night. The incident happened shortly after 8:30 p.m. in the 1800 block of Cloud Springs Road. ... (click for more)




Upcoming City Council For Tuesday

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday: I. Call to Order by Chairman Oglesby. II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Smith). III. Special Presentation. Order of Business for City Council IV. Minute Approval. V. Ordinances – Final Reading: PLANNING a. 2020-0017 Dominick Haven (C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to M-2 Light ... (click for more)

Red Bank City Court-Criminal And Municipal Cases Suspended Until April 30

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Tennessee Supreme Court has issued an amended order directing that all in-person proceedings in all state and local courts in Tennessee are suspended until Thursday, April 30. Red Bank City Court and the Clerk’s Office will remain open under this directive, but will not hear any in-person cases during this time other than certain in-custody ... (click for more)

Mr. President, Value Lives Over Business

Dear Mr. President, Do you wish to be the president who, by lifting restrictions necessary to slow the spread of COVID19 too soon, caused thousands upon thousands of unnecessary deaths? Do you wish to be the president who also left even more thousands with seriously impaired lung function by the same action? That will be your legacy if you carry out your threat to call industries ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: I Believe He Did It

Earlier this week there came a wonderful story out of Italy that revealed a Catholic Archpriest, Don Giuseppe Berardelli, was among the 6,000-plus-and-growing who have now died via the coronavirus in one of the most beloved countries in the world. There have actually been well over 100 priests and clergy who have died at the European epicenter of the most vicious virus in our modern ... (click for more)

Dalton State's Randy Bell And Kevon Tucker Named NAIA All-Americans

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Dalton State senior guards Randy Bell and Kevon Tucker were named to the NAIA All-American team on Wednesday. Bell garnered first team honors, while Tucker was named honorable mention. Since the Roadrunners became eligible for awards and postseason play in 2014, at least one men's basketball player has made the All-American list. Bell led the Roadrunners ... (click for more)

3 UTC Amigos: Ryan, Vila, Jean-Baptiste Completed Rare Feat

The Chattanooga Mocs men’s basketball 2020 edition did a few special things throughout the season. The squad made its mark in the history books while going 20-13, 10-8 in the Southern Conference, and finishing a whisker away from their 24th SoCon Tournament Championship game appearance. GoMocs.com takes a look at this crew’s historical touches. Today’s installment focuses on ... (click for more)


