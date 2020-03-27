How To Access Chattanooga City Services During The COVID Outbreak

Mayor Andy Berke released the following message on Friday afternoon:

You may recall that on March 18, the Hamilton County Health Department announced the third confirmed case in our community. Fewer than 10 days later, we have 30 confirmed cases.

The virus is spreading rapidly here and its more important than ever that we work together to stop the spread of this disease through social distancing and cutting down on trips out of the house.

The decisions we have had to make during this pandemic have not been easy ones. I know that many Chattanoogans are frustrated and worried -- but I know that without taking these necessary steps now, our community will be hurting much longer.

Today, I issued an executive order that suspends public access to City Hall, City Court, the City Hall Annex, and the city services at the Development Resource Center. I am taking this step to reduce person-to-person interactions for the health and well-being of Chattanoogans and city employees.

Please know that our city is still open to serve you! If you need to utilize city services, please do so online, by mail, or over the phone. A list of services can be found at cha.city/cityclosures or you can call 311 for help at 643-6311. If you are unable to complete services online or over the phone, please contact 311 or use the CHATT311 app.

As we head into the weekend, I hope you all stay safe. We are all going to have to do our part to stop the spread and flatten the curve. That means, staying at home and indoors as much as possible. If you have to go out, please practice good social distancing and good hygiene.

I'm going to need your help if we're going to get to the other side of this. I appreciate your patience, your sacrifice, and your cooperation.

Sincerely,

Mayor Andy Berke