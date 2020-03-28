 Sunday, March 29, 2020 67.0°F   fog/mist   Fog/Mist

Georgia Coronavirus Deaths Now At 79, Total Cases Is 2,446

Saturday, March 28, 2020

Georgia state health officials said Saturday that 79 people in the state have died of the coronavirus. That total is up from 38 on Tuesday.

The cases have climbed to 2,446 - up from 1,387 on Wednesday with a rapid spread around the Atlanta area. The Tuesday report showed 1,026 cases. It was at 800 on Monday.

Officials said 660 have been hospitalized, which is 27 percent of the total number of cases.

Whitfield County remains at six cases. Dade and Walker counties are among the few Georgia counties that have avoided the virus thus far. 

Catoosa County is up to three cases and Chattooga County remains at one each. 

Bartow County south of Chattanooga at Cartersville now has 117 cases - up from 61 on Monday. Floyd County (Rome) remains at 27 cases and Gordon County (Calhoun) is still at 14. 

The cases remain centered around the Atlanta area, with 378 in Fulton County and 185 in Cobb County. There are now 246 cases in Dekalb County (Decatur). Gwinnett County has increased to 131 cases. Cases in Clayton County (Jonesboro) remain at 57.

Thirteen have died in Fulton County and 12 in Albany.

Dougherty County (Albany), where six died early in the epidemic, now has 224 cases with 17 deaths. Lee County, which is near Albany, increased to 39.

Cherokee County (Canton) now has 54 cases and Carroll County (Carrollton) remains at 64. Clarke County (Athens) remains at 35 cases and Hall (Gainesville) at 31.


March 29, 2020

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

March 28, 2020

Judge Breen Dismisses Case Against Chattanooga Police Detective And City

March 28, 2020

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: CAL, SHANNA P 2000 E 5TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 Age at Arrest: 37 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga DOMESTIC ASSAULT --- CORNETT,

Attorneys Bryan Hoss and Janie Varnell with Davis & Hoss, P.C. representing a Chattanooga Police detective won a victory before the United States District Court Judge Daniel Breen in a civil

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BEDWELL, TONI LYNN 101 STEPHENSON DR FORT OGLETHORPE, 30742 Age at Arrest: 31 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County THEFT OF




Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: CAL, SHANNA P 2000 E 5TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 Age at Arrest: 37 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga DOMESTIC ASSAULT --- CORNETT, HEATHER ELIZABETH 4811 BILL JONES RD APISON, 37302 Age at Arrest: 36 years old Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s) --- DAVINO,

Opinion

Focus On Treating COVID-19, Not The Blame

Our novice senator needs a lesson in first responder process. The house is on fire and she has run off to find who brought the matches. There will be plenty of time to do this hunt of witches. Now is the time to focus on what the whole of Tennessee needs from the good senator. That being hospitals, care facilities and health departments having the tools and supplies they need

Roy Exum: And Now Horror Begins

CNN's famed newsman Wolf Blitzer repeatedly hammered New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell in a live interview on Thursday for not cancelling this year's Marti Gras carnival. It is widely believed that Mardi Gras, which brings an estimated 1.4 million revelers into the city, will be the reason that Louisiana will soon become the new epicenter for the deadly and very swift coronavirus.

Sports

Dalton State's Randy Bell And Kevon Tucker Named NAIA All-Americans

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Dalton State senior guards Randy Bell and Kevon Tucker were named to the NAIA All-American team on Wednesday. Bell garnered first team honors, while Tucker was named honorable mention. Since the Roadrunners became eligible for awards and postseason play in 2014, at least one men's basketball player has made the All-American list. Bell led the Roadrunners

3 UTC Amigos: Ryan, Vila, Jean-Baptiste Completed Rare Feat

The Chattanooga Mocs men's basketball 2020 edition did a few special things throughout the season. The squad made its mark in the history books while going 20-13, 10-8 in the Southern Conference, and finishing a whisker away from their 24th SoCon Tournament Championship game appearance. GoMocs.com takes a look at this crew's historical touches. Today's installment focuses on


