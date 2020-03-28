Georgia Coronavirus Deaths Now At 79, Total Cases Is 2,446

Georgia state health officials said Saturday that 79 people in the state have died of the coronavirus. That total is up from 38 on Tuesday.

The cases have climbed to 2,446 - up from 1,387 on Wednesday with a rapid spread around the Atlanta area. The Tuesday report showed 1,026 cases. It was at 800 on Monday.

Officials said 660 have been hospitalized, which is 27 percent of the total number of cases.

Whitfield County remains at six cases. Dade and Walker counties are among the few Georgia counties that have avoided the virus thus far.

Catoosa County is up to three cases and Chattooga County remains at one each.

Bartow County south of Chattanooga at Cartersville now has 117 cases - up from 61 on Monday. Floyd County (Rome) remains at 27 cases and Gordon County (Calhoun) is still at 14.

The cases remain centered around the Atlanta area, with 378 in Fulton County and 185 in Cobb County. There are now 246 cases in Dekalb County (Decatur). Gwinnett County has increased to 131 cases. Cases in Clayton County (Jonesboro) remain at 57.

Thirteen have died in Fulton County and 12 in Albany.

Dougherty County (Albany), where six died early in the epidemic, now has 224 cases with 17 deaths. Lee County, which is near Albany, increased to 39.

Cherokee County (Canton) now has 54 cases and Carroll County (Carrollton) remains at 64. Clarke County (Athens) remains at 35 cases and Hall (Gainesville) at 31.