Tennessee Emergency Management Agency Activates Emergency Action Plan After Deadly Storm

The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency has activated the Tennessee Emergency Management Plan (TEMP) with an all-hands response from state emergency officials and activation of the State Emergency Operations Center (SEOC) after a deadly storm swept through Middle Tennessee early Tuesday.

TEMA officials said:

A State of Emergency has been declared in Tennessee. At this level, a serious emergency or minor disaster has occurred and TEMA is coordinating with local and state partners.

At this time, the Tennessee Department of Health has 8 confirmed fatalities. 4 fatalities in Putnam County 1 fatality in Benton County 2 in Wilson County 1 in Davidson County

Governor Bill Lee is providing guidance at the SEOC.

Primary Day – Secretary of State is in contact with local election officials and TEMA. Coordination of resources to support elections is ongoing.

CURRENT SITUATION

Starting on March 2, a line of severe storms passed through Tennessee and has caused major damage to buildings, roads, bridges, utilities and businesses in several counties. Tornado damage has been reported throughout West and Middle Tennessee including downtown Nashville, TN.

At this time 8 fatalities have been reported and the number of injuries is unknown. The total number of business and residents without power is unknown. The exact extent of damage is also unknown.

RESPONSE ACTIONS

Emergency Service Coordinators and liaisons with numerous state and local partners and non-governmental organizations are reporting to the SEOC to coordinate response actions and damage assessments.

The American Red Cross is determining the availability of staff and status of shelters that may be put into operation in Tennessee. Currently there are

I-40 traffic currently has two diversions: I-40 Eastbound at mile marker 226 is being diverted; and I-40 Westbound at mile marker 232 is being diverted.

Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) is coordinating to deploy resources in Wilson County.

Due to severe weather, state offices will be closed in the following counties: Davidson, Wilson, Putnam, Carroll, Benton, Fentress, Overton, and Smith. If able, employees should follow AWS procedures to assure the state continues to service its citizens. At this time, only essential personnel should report to duty.

PROTECTIVE ACTIONS/KEY MESSAGES



Do not use your phone or call 911 unless it is a life-threatening emergency.

Refrain from driving to keep available streets and roads clear for emergency personnel.

Do not enter damaged buildings or hazardous locations.

Continue to monitor radio and television broadcasts for further emergency information and instructions.

FORECAST



Memphis: Rain expected until 7:00 a.m. CST. High of 64 and a low of 51.

Nashville: Scattered stormsthroughout the morning with a high of 66 and a low of 41. Rain expected until 1:00 p.m. CST.



Knoxville: Scattered storms and rain expected until this evening. High of 69 and a low of 44.