Officials Preparing For The Coronavirus; No Confirmed Cases Yet In Tennessee

With the increasing concern of the Coronavirus (COVID-19), Hamilton County Office of Emergency Management and the Hamilton County Health Department continue to monitor the situation closely.

Currently, there are no confirmed cases in Hamilton County as well as the state of Tennessee; however, everyone can take safety measures to help prevent the spread of the Coronavirus.

Preventative measures include:

1. Wash your hands often with soap & water. If soap & water are unavailable, use hand sanitizer.

2. Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

3. Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

4. Stay home if you are sick to protect others.

5. Cover your cough or sneeze.

6. Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects.

First responders, telecommunicators, and medical personnel have been briefed on the Coronavirus and have protocols in place to respond to any potential impacts to protect the safety of residents in Hamilton County.



Everyone can play an important role in protecting each other by practicing clean and healthy habits and help prevent the spread of the Coronavirus in Hamilton County.



For more information on the Coronavirus, visit www.hamiltonready.org.

