Monday Morning House Fire In Harrison Destroys Vacant Home

A vacant home in Harrison went up in flames this morning. At 3 a.m., a motorist called 911 reporting a house fire at 5811 Clark Road (Harrison area).

Highway 58 Volunteer Fire Department arrived on the scene reporting flames through the roof and 75 percent of the home was engulfed in flames. Highway 58 VFD immediately called for a mutual aid response to the scene. Chattanooga Fire Department and Tri-Community VFD responded to the fire scene.



Once firefighters confirmed the home was vacant, they conducted a defensive attack to contain the fire to the one structure.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is undetermined and will be investigated by Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.



The home is a total loss and tax records value the house at $193,000.





