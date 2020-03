Officials said 492 of Tennessee's 1,834 coronavirus cases through Sunday have been ages 21-30.

A charter from the Tennessee State Data Center also shows 96 have been ages 11-20, and 18 have been 10 and under.

There were 286 ages 31-40, 299 ages 41-50 and 280 ages 51-60.

The study shows 212 ages 61-70, 120 ages 71-80, and 50 80 and older.

Out of 443 cases in Nashville, four were 10 and under, 23 were 11-20, 164 were 21-30, and 57 were 41-50.