 Monday, March 30, 2020 63.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Breaking News


County School Budget Dampened By Coronavirus

Monday, March 30, 2020

County School officials said Monday that the coronavirus has dealt a blow to the upcoming budget just as it was in the final stages of preparation.

Brent Goldberg, finance director, said the economic downturn will mean no pay increases for the upcoming year except for step increases.

He said the schools will continue with a 2.5 percent pay raise announced in February, however.

Mr. Goldberg said the schools have been trying to get to $15 an hour for classroom support personnel. However, he said the best that can be done is a move to $12 an hour in 2021 and $13 and hour in 2022.

He also said the school system has aggressively been pulling millions of dollars out of surplus operating funds for school maintenance needs, but that is coming to an end. He said the system appears to be limited to $3 million per year.

Last year, some $15.2 million was put into maintenance, bringing the total to $40 million in three years. It has been $90 million in 10 years, it was stated.

Mr. Goldberg said it now appears that the county schools "will be getting $3 million to $4 million less in BEP money (from the state) than we thought just a couple of weeks ago."

He said the schools are getting a bump from a rush of buying in some sectors now, but it is expected that sales tax collections for the schools over the upcoming fiscal year will be down $1 million.

Mr. Goldberg said the system will likely hire some additional teachers due to enrollment increases, but he said there would be "no other staffing changes."

He said the health clinics and pharmacies would be opening this summer and should eventually bring cost savings.

In a School Board meeting that was conducted via the Zoom ap with school officials and board members at their homes or offices, Supt. Bryan Johnson said, "We're on the tip of a recession - or in the middle of one."

Board member Rhonda Thurman retorted, "I know all about a recession. I'm sitting here in an empty beauty shop."

 


March 30, 2020

County School Budget Dampened By Coronavirus

March 30, 2020

Rae Bond To Head COVID-19 Task Force

March 30, 2020

Tennessee Congressional Delegation Urges President Trump To Approve Federal Assistance For Tennessee


County School officials said Monday that the coronavirus has dealt a blow to the upcoming budget just as it was in the final stages of preparation. Brent Goldberg, finance director, said the ... (click for more)

Rae Young Bond, CEO of the Chattanooga-Hamilton County Medical Society, will head a local COVID-19 Joint Task Force that will be holding weekly meetings to coordinate response to the deadly new ... (click for more)

United States Senators Lamar Alexander and Marsha Blackburn and Reps. Tim Burchett, Steve Cohen, Jim Cooper, Scott DesJarlais, Chuck Fleischmann, Mark Green, David Kustoff, Phil Roe, M.D., and ... (click for more)




Breaking News

County School Budget Dampened By Coronavirus

County School officials said Monday that the coronavirus has dealt a blow to the upcoming budget just as it was in the final stages of preparation. Brent Goldberg, finance director, said the economic downturn will mean no pay increases for the upcoming year except for step increases. He said the schools will continue with a 2.5 percent pay raise announced in February, however. ... (click for more)

Rae Bond To Head COVID-19 Task Force

Rae Young Bond, CEO of the Chattanooga-Hamilton County Medical Society, will head a local COVID-19 Joint Task Force that will be holding weekly meetings to coordinate response to the deadly new strain of virus. Mayor Andy Berke said, “In the midst of an unprecedented pandemic like this one, it’s never been more important that we listen to experts. Mayor Coppinger and I feel the ... (click for more)

Opinion

Please Do Your Part

Each day in Georgia, physicians, nurses and other health care providers go to work in our hospitals, nursing centers or private office practices to care for patients with a variety of health needs. This practice of medicine occurs 24 hours per day, seven days per week, and 365 days per year; because illnesses and injuries don’t take a holiday. Without thinking twice, patients visit ... (click for more)

Focus On Treating COVID-19, Not The Blame

Our novice senator needs a lesson in first responder process. The house is on fire and she has run off to find who brought the matches. There will be plenty of time to do this hunt of witches. Now is the time to focus on what the whole of Tennessee needs from the good senator. That being hospitals, care facilities and health departments having the tools and supplies they need ... (click for more)

Sports

Chattanooga FC To Rewind Match Up With Seattle Sounders U-23

The next match in the Chattanooga FC Rewind series is set. Next Sunday, April 5th, at 6:00pm, the boys in blue will face Seattle Sounders U23 in a great display of skill and determination. Supporters will remember this match as an evenly matched contest in which Chattanooga FC went out in front early, then gave the lead back only to see the home side regain the lead in the waning ... (click for more)

Lee Tennis Stays Connected Despite Distance

How do you stay connected when you are oceans apart amid uncertainty all over the world? This is the paramount question for coaches all over the country and Lee men's and women's tennis coach Patric Hynes is finding the answers to keep his team close during this time of separation. The Flames and Lady Flames were taking part in their annual Spring Break Trip down in Orlando, ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors