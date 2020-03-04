TVA Responds To Nashville Tornadoes

Tennessee Valley Authority transmission crews joined operators and linemen from local power companies to assess and restore power to thousands across Davidson, Wilson and Putnam counties after an EF-3 tornado ripped through the area.

By mid-afternoon, TVA had restored power to all but three customer substations. Local power companies are working around the clock to repair hundreds of broken poles and downed lines to restore power to their customers.

Thousands remain without power in Davidson and Wilson counties.

TVA infrastructure in Middle Tennessee felt the brunt of the 155 to 165 mph winds and flying debris brought by the tornado. The utility identified 35 damaged high-voltage electrical transmission towers and 17 lines down, including one across Interstate 40 in Wilson County, four across other roads in the county, and three lines down across the Cumberland River. Navigation on the river remains closed as TVA works to remove the lines from the water. Rebuilding the lines across the river will then take several days. TVA crews and equipment are en route to assist with restoration.