Shaquala Brown To Serve 33 Months For Meth Pill Operation In Chattanooga; Kenneth Holt Gets 15 Months In Gun Case

Thursday, March 5, 2020

A Chattanooga woman who set up a pill pressing operation in a local warehouse and began making meth pills that were sold as ecstasy pills has been sentenced to serve 33 months in federal prison.

Shaquala Brown appeared before Judge Curtis Collier.

Prosecutors said in early 2017 Ms. Brown began working with a drug dealer in Chattanooga to distribute pills containing cocaine and caffeine and sell them as ecstasy pills.

In February 2017, Ms. Brown purchased a machine capable of pressing 5,000 pills per hour. She also acquired press molds, caffeine pills, blue dye, a pill-binding agent, and drugs she believed to be cocaine but were actually meth, authorities said. 

She rented a warehouse and began turning out the pills. The warehouse later caught fire.

After she was arrested, Ms. Brown said she learned to produce pills by watching Internet videos.

She said she also wanted to start producing "Roxys" so she ordered a die for that purpose. However, it was seized before she could go into production. 

In another case, Kenneth Holt was sentenced to 15 months for being a felon in possession of a gun.

On Feb. 13, 2019, a Chattanooga Police Department investigator conducted a traffic stop. Holt was a passenger in the vehicle.

The investigator asked if he had just smoked marijuana due to the smell emanating from the vehicle. Holt admitted he had and said he still had a little marijuana on his person. He also admitted that he had a gun in his waistband. CPD then retrieved the firearm from him.

His prior felonies include attempted possession of cocaine for resale and aggravated burglary.


March 6, 2020

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

March 5, 2020

Beer Board Puts Beer License Suspensions On Southside Social, Doc Holliday's

March 5, 2020

W Road To Be Closed On Friday For Asphalt Repairs


Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BARNES, LAUREL ASHLEY 119 SCHMITT ROAD ROSSVILLE, 30741 Age at Arrest: 21 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County POSS OF HEROIN FOR RESALE FAILURE TO APPEAR --- BERTENSHAW, CHRISTERPHER DANIEL 727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402 Age at Arrest: 45 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga VIOLATION OF PROBATION(FTA) ... (click for more)

Beer Board Puts Beer License Suspensions On Southside Social, Doc Holliday's

Two bars had hearings before the Chattanooga Beer Board Thursday morning for repeat violations. Southside Social, 1818 Chestnut St., got a five-day beer license suspension, and Doc Holliday’s, 724 Ashland Terrace, wound up with a 10-day suspension. Southside Social was there due to the charge of failing to immediately report to police, a fight or disorder on the premises. ... (click for more)

Constitutional Carry Law Is Lunacy - And Response

Tennessee’s legislative push to allow anyone over the age of 21 to carry a gun without a permit is simply nuts. If you support this “constitutional carry” lunacy, then please do the following. Give one of your guns to a person you know or a stranger who is in a custody battle, going through a divorce, facing some life altering situation like job loss or health issue, addicted ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: What Would You Do?

As word comes the panicking crazies are out buying all the toilet paper they can find (?), let’s take a walk into the land of doom. After all, daylight saving time comes this Sunday, hurrying up our coronavirus demise an hour earlier, so let’s get a plan. You know the bit: “If you fail to plan, you plan to fail.” So let’s look into the brains of the pessimists who surround us and ... (click for more)

#2 Seed UTC Women Knocked Out Of SoCon Tournament By #7 Mercer

The #2 seed UTC women were knocked out of the Southern Conference Tournament in the opening round on Thursday. The Mocs fell to #7 Mercer, 63-55. “Not the ending we were hoping for under such a crazy turnaround in our season.” That was the sentiment expressed to the media by Chattanooga head coach Katie Burrows after the unexpected loss in the quarterfinal round at the ... (click for more)

Lady Vols Stage 2nd Half Comeback To Stay Alive In SEC Tournament

The Lady Vols trailed Missouri by as many as 13 points in the first half, but piled up a big edge in the third quarter to advance in the SEC Tournament. Tennessee, after winning 64-51, faces Kentucky on Friday night at Greenville, S.C. It was the first time all season that the Lady Vols were behind at the half and came back to win. They were behind 34-26 at the half. They ... (click for more)


