Shannon Whitfield Running For New Post To Lead Walker County Government

Saturday, March 7, 2020

Shannon Whitfield, Walker County's last sole commissioner, will be on the ballot for the new position of chairman of a new five-member commission that will run the county government.

Others who qualified for the post include Matt Harris and Perry D. Lamb Jr. Mr. Lamb finished second to Mr. Whitfield for sole commissioner in 2016.

All three qualified as Republicans.

The general primary election will be May 19. The general primary run off is scheduled for July 21.

The general election will be held on Nov. 3.

There were three Democrats who qualified for seats on the new board of commissioners: John R. McDonald for District 1, Tyrone A. Davis for District 2 and Hakie Lyndel Shropshire for District 3.

Republicans seeking seats on the new panel include Robert J. Blakemore and Jim Hill in District 1, William M. Askew III and Marcus D. Veazey in District 2, Brian P. Hart in District 3, and Daryl L. Massey, Mike Nowlin, Alan Painter, Alan Slaven and Robert Stultz in District 4.

Sheriff Steve Wilson is unopposed in seeking a seventh term.

William H. Sims is running against longtime coroner Dewayne Wilson.

Carolyn W. Wilson is unopposed for tax commissioner, and Carter Brown has no opposition for clerk of Superior Court.

Charles D. Wardlaw, who has been Walker County surveyor since 1970, is back on the ballot.

Probate Judge Christy J. Anderson is unopposed as is Magistrate Shelia J. Thompson.

In non-partisan races, State Court Judge Billy J. Mullinax is running again, as is J. Matthew Williamson, state court solicitor. Mr. Williamson was named to the post by Governor Brian Kemp last October. 

County School Board candidates are Karen Lee Stoker in Post 1, Lindsay Luann Bradford and Dale Wilson in Post 4 and Phyllis J. Hunter in Post 5. Ms. Stoker, Mr. Wilson and Ms. Hunter are incumbents.

The deadline to register to vote is April 20th

Early voting runs from April 27 to May 15, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday voting will be held on May 9 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Visit http://www.walkercountyelections.com for additional information.


Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

PHOTOS: Chattanooga Classic 150 5K

Opinion

Is A Gasoline War In Chattanooga's Future?

Chattanooga has enjoyed gasoline sales prices in the lower third of prices nationally for a number years now. Owing to this international pressure Chattanoogans may enjoy another 20 percent drop in gasoline by fall. In a copyrighted Bloomberg article Saturday, OPEC/Russia petroleum agreements have expired with no future talks scheduled. This brought a Saudi Arabia focused ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Four Steps And An Amen

Every time I take a shower, or sit on the toilet, I have to gather up my boxers (underpants) and my outside shorts and maneuver my wheelchair to my bedroom. I then must transfer from my wheelchair onto my bed. I put my boxers on my left leg, then pull them onto the stump where my right leg has been for 70 years minus two months, and lying on my back, arch myself with my head and ... (click for more)

Sports

Lee Lady Flames Fall In Gulf South Semifinals

The Lee women's basketball team found shots tough to come by as the physical Delta State Lady Statemen knocked off the defending Gulf South Conference Champions, in the semifinals on Saturday afternoon from the Pete Hanna Center at Samford University. The Statesmen turned away a furious comeback attempt by the Lady Flames keyed by junior Halle Hughes. The Bradley Central standout ... (click for more)

Mocs Softball Loses Two At Clearwater Tournament

The Chattanooga Mocs softball team found themselves on the wrong end of two one-run games on Saturday, falling 3-2 to Yale in walk-off fashion before suffering a 5-4 defeat to Bowling Green during play at the Clearwater Tournament inside Eddie C. Moore Softball Complex. Following the doubleheader sweep, Chattanooga falls to 6-13 overall this season. Yale improved to 5-8 while ... (click for more)


