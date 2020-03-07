Shannon Whitfield Running For New Post To Lead Walker County Government

Shannon Whitfield, Walker County's last sole commissioner, will be on the ballot for the new position of chairman of a new five-member commission that will run the county government.

Others who qualified for the post include Matt Harris and Perry D. Lamb Jr. Mr. Lamb finished second to Mr. Whitfield for sole commissioner in 2016.

All three qualified as Republicans.

The general primary election will be May 19. The general primary run off is scheduled for July 21. The general election will be held on Nov. 3.

There were three Democrats who qualified for seats on the new board of commissioners: John R. McDonald for District 1, Tyrone A. Davis for District 2 and Hakie Lyndel Shropshire for District 3.

Republicans seeking seats on the new panel include Robert J. Blakemore and Jim Hill in District 1, William M. Askew III and Marcus D. Veazey in District 2, Brian P. Hart in District 3, and Daryl L. Massey, Mike Nowlin, Alan Painter, Alan Slaven and Robert Stultz in District 4.

Sheriff Steve Wilson is unopposed in seeking a seventh term.

William H. Sims is running against longtime coroner Dewayne Wilson.

Carolyn W. Wilson is unopposed for tax commissioner, and Carter Brown has no opposition for clerk of Superior Court.

Charles D. Wardlaw, who has been Walker County surveyor since 1970, is back on the ballot.

Probate Judge Christy J. Anderson is unopposed as is Magistrate Shelia J. Thompson.

In non-partisan races, State Court Judge Billy J. Mullinax is running again, as is J. Matthew Williamson, state court solicitor. Mr. Williamson was named to the post by Governor Brian Kemp last October.

County School Board candidates are Karen Lee Stoker in Post 1, Lindsay Luann Bradford and Dale Wilson in Post 4 and Phyllis J. Hunter in Post 5. Ms. Stoker, Mr. Wilson and Ms. Hunter are incumbents.

The deadline to register to vote is April 20th



Early voting runs from April 27 to May 15, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday voting will be held on May 9 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.