Police Blotter: Woman Mistakenly Believes Neighborhood Safe Enough To Leave Car Running; Woman Causes Scene At LV Walmart After Too Many Drinks At Mexican Restaurant

Police responded to Bridge Drive in response to an auto theft. On arrival an officer met with the victim, who said he was walking his dog and witnessed two men in a black truck pick up his moped and put it in the back of the truck. The suspects then drove off.



* * *



An officer checked out suspicious activity at a residence on N. Hawthorne Street. A woman said she saw a screen to her window on the ground along from a piece of plexiglass from the back window. There was also a brick lying on the porch.

She believes she knows who was trying to break into her house. Police did not find anyone.* * *A woman on White Oak Road said there was a black sedan parked behind her when she got home. She said she ran inside when she saw two white males get out of the car. She said she could hear them walking up the stairs. One of the men knocked on her door and jiggled the door knob to see if it was unlocked. They then left the scene in the black sedan heading south on White Oak Road. Police were unable to locate the vehicle.* * *Police responded to a disorder at the Motel 6 at 5505 Brainerd Road. The night shift clerk said she wanted police present as she informed two guests to leave the property. Austin Mayweather and Britteny Davis, the aforementioned guests, were asked to leave for being loud and disruptive. Both gathered their belongings and left the area.* * *There was a call on a motor vehicle theft at Devel Lane. A woman said she woke up to find her red2014 Honda CRV had been stolen. She said she left her doors unlocked and keys inside. The woman said she "thought that area was safe enough to do this." She had her wallet, rent money order, and Social Security card inside the vehicle.* * *A woman said she was at a residence on Over Street the previous night and she had $420 stolen. She said there was a party at the location with multiple people on scene and, as she left, she noticed that her purse had been moved and money stolen out of it. Due to a large amount of people on scene suspect information is unknown at this time.

* * *



There was a call regarding suspicious activity in the parking lot of Stein Mart on Gunbarrel Road. The anonymous caller stated that a black female was walking around with a broom and a dust pan, looking inside parked vehicles. While I was in the area, an officer was unable to locate any person that matched the description given to him by dispatch.



* * *



At the Walmart in Lookout Valley, an anonymous caller wanted to report a white female with blonde hair and an orange bag possibly yelling at people in the parking lot. Before police arrival the caller said the female was walking along Cummings Highway heading towards Browns Ferry Road. An officer made contact with the woman at the Sonic drive-in. She admitted she drank too much at a Mexican restaurant so she was walking home instead of driving. The officer drove her to her nearby residence so she could sober before getting her car from the parking lot where she left it.



* * *



Police responded to 3536 Cummings Highway, T-Mobile in reference to theft. The manager said the prior day an Apple watch series 5 black in color was stolen from the display. He said the suspect cut the alarm system attached to the watch prior to removing it from display. The manager said the company sent out an email to all local T-Mobile stores to be looking for a black male who has already stolen several displays. He said the same black male entered his store around 4:30 p.m. and stayed til about 6 p.m. He was unaware of the email til after. No employee witnessed the theft.



* * *



A woman said she was inside Planet Fitness on Perimeter Drive when someone broke her front passenger window on her vehicle. The individual then took her wallet and Bose headphones ($200) out of the vehicle. She said she does not believe anything else was taken. She said she had debit and credit cards in it.



* * *



Police were dispatched to a theft of motorcycle at 1505 Cloverdale Dr. The motorcycle was last seen in the Stuart Heights Baptist Church parking lot. The owner went out of town and, when he returned, the bike had been stolen. He had added custom grips and custom short shifter. The motorcycle also had dirt and scratches on the left side of the bike. He thinks that he may have found the bike for sale on Facebook Marketplace.



* * *



A woman on Locksley Lane said that she received notice on her cell phone by text that changes had been made to her Cricket phone account. She then noticed that her phone stop working and she said it had been ported to a different phone service called Simple Mobile, which she said is a pre-paid service through Walmart. Later, she discovered that around $500 total had been taken out of her checking/savings accounts with Bank of America for online charges with Venmo, Groupon, and Paypal. Also, she said that someone got into her Discover card account illegally and had an emergency card sent to the following address: 2150 NE 169th St Apt 208 North Miami Beach, Fl. She said someone must have had her personal info and then hacked into all her accounts somehow.



* * *



A woman said she was at 727 E 11th St. (Community Kitchen) conducting church services when she laid her coat down. It contained her drivers license and credit cards. After leaving the kitchen she went to make a purchase and found that those items were not in the pocket she put them in.



* * *



A man on Yorktown Road said at around 9 a.m. FedEx delivered an envelope to his front porch which contained $500 cash. He said after 10 a.m. he went to his front porch and the FedEx envelope was not there. He said that obviously "porch pirates" had stolen it. He said his brother sent him the cash.



* * *



A man said he had parked his 2012 Ford LGT C in his friends' driveway at 103 N Howell Ave. He said he left the vehicle running in the driveway while he went inside. When he came back outside he surprisingly noticed that an unknown suspect had taken his vehicle.



