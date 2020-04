Two juvenile males vandalized the soccer complex on Mouse Creek Road in Bradley County on Sunday.



After receiving security video footage from the owners of the soccer complex, Property Crimes detectives from the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office began their investigation regarding the identity of the two juvenile males at 12:51 p.m. on Monday.

By 3:53 p.m. on the same day, both juvenile males were identified, apprehended and charged with burglary and vandalism over $2,500.