Tennessee Chamber of Commerce Launches Medical Manufacturing Initiative

Bradley Jackson, president and CEO of the Tennessee Chamber of Commerce & Industry, announced Wednesday the launch of TN Creators Respond to help create a pipeline to manufacture much needed medical equipment and personal protective equipment for Tennessee’s hospitals and healthcare providers. This comes in response to calls from major manufacturers across the state, such as DENSO Manufacturing, who have made inquiries to the Tennessee Chamber to support healthcare professionals.
TN Creators Respond is a program created by the Tennessee Chamber to help connect manufacturers with the capability of producing personal protective equipment and needed medical supplies with hospital systems and medical centers in need.
Amid a nationwide shortage of testing, N95 masks and other tools healthcare providers need to protect themselves and their patients against the spread of COVID-19, TN Creators Respond provides a manufacturing pipeline that plugs the gap between producers and healthcare providers. This program builds on Governor Lee’s initiative for private sector businesses to donate excess PPE.
“The Volunteer spirit is alive and well in Tennessee. Since the outbreak of COVID-19 began in Tennessee, we’ve heard from members in our manufacturing community who had the capability to help, but didn’t know who to turn to for guidance. TN Creators Respond is the Tennessee Chamber’s way of connecting businesses and healthcare to ensure we protect Tennesseans from this deadly disease and keep our economy moving,” said Mr. Jackson.
On Monday, Governor Bill Lee issued a “Safer at Home” order urging Tennesseans to practice safe social distancing and avoid leaving their homes for nonessential purposes. According to the Tennessee Department of Health, cases of COVID-19 has risen to 1,894 statewide as of Monday.
In order to support the business community in Tennessee during the COVID-19 outbreak, the Tennessee Chamber has set up an online resource page
that includes regular updates of local, statewide, and national resources for businesses of all sizes. The Chamber has also provided updates to answer HR questions, legal questions, and reduce confusion for employers and manufacturers during this crisis. Those interested in receiving regular updates from the Tennessee Chamber may sign up here
.