Tennessee Chamber of Commerce Launches Medical Manufacturing Initiative

Wednesday, April 1, 2020
Bradley Jackson, president and CEO of the Tennessee Chamber of Commerce & Industry, announced Wednesday the launch of TN Creators Respond to help create a pipeline to manufacture much needed medical equipment and personal protective equipment for Tennessee’s hospitals and healthcare providers. This comes in response to calls from major manufacturers across the state, such as DENSO Manufacturing, who have made inquiries to the Tennessee Chamber to support healthcare professionals. 
 
TN Creators Respond is a program created by the Tennessee Chamber to help connect manufacturers with the capability of producing personal protective equipment and needed medical supplies with hospital systems and medical centers in need.
Amid a nationwide shortage of testing, N95 masks and other tools healthcare providers need to protect themselves and their patients against the spread of COVID-19, TN Creators Respond provides a manufacturing pipeline that plugs the gap between producers and healthcare providers. This program builds on Governor Lee’s initiative for private sector businesses to donate excess PPE. 
 
“The Volunteer spirit is alive and well in Tennessee. Since the outbreak of COVID-19 began in Tennessee, we’ve heard from members in our manufacturing community who had the capability to help, but didn’t know who to turn to for guidance. TN Creators Respond is the Tennessee Chamber’s way of connecting businesses and healthcare to ensure we protect Tennesseans from this deadly disease and keep our economy moving,” said Mr. Jackson.
 
On Monday, Governor Bill Lee issued a “Safer at Home” order urging Tennesseans to practice safe social distancing and avoid leaving their homes for nonessential purposes. According to the Tennessee Department of Health, cases of COVID-19 has risen to 1,894 statewide as of Monday. 
 
In order to support the business community in Tennessee during the COVID-19 outbreak, the Tennessee Chamber has set up an online resource page that includes regular updates of local, statewide, and national resources for businesses of all sizes. The Chamber has also provided updates to answer HR questions, legal questions, and reduce confusion for employers and manufacturers during this crisis. Those interested in receiving regular updates from the Tennessee Chamber may sign up here.

Trustee Hullander Closing Both Offices Due To Coronavirus

Small Fire At St. Jude School Is Extinguished

Vacant Duplex On E. 13th Street Burns


Trustee Hullander Closing Both Offices Due To Coronavirus

Trustee Bill Hullander said he is closing both trustee offices "for the safety of the Trustee’s staff and the general public." The offices are at the County Courthouse downtown and at Bonny Oaks. Mr. Hullander has been operating the offices with two different employee shifts and some working from home. The closing is effective on Thursday. Mr. Hullander said, " If you have ... (click for more)

Small Fire At St. Jude School Is Extinguished

The Chattanooga Fire Department responded to a fire at St. Jude School on Ashland Terrace on Wednesday morning. It happened just before 10 a.m. Quint 16 was first on the scene after receiving a report of smoke from the staff. Firefighters searched the building and found a small fire in the mechanical room. A water pipe melted and put the fire out. The school was empty ... (click for more)

Opinion

Please Do Your Part

Each day in Georgia, physicians, nurses and other health care providers go to work in our hospitals, nursing centers or private office practices to care for patients with a variety of health needs. This practice of medicine occurs 24 hours per day, seven days per week, and 365 days per year; because illnesses and injuries don’t take a holiday. Without thinking twice, patients visit ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: My Garden This April

The lush green of the trees and the bushes, the beautiful birds so full of song, my rose bush coming alive, and the fact that today it is not raining cannot dull my heavy heart as I stay in prayer for all of us in the midst of our world’s pandemic. Already there is no one who hasn’t been affected in some way by the fiercest storm any of us have ever known, and already I know we ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: Chattanooga's Jazmine Massengill Leaving The Lady Vols

KNOXVILLE – It took Tennessee five decades to finally land a women’s basketball player from Chattanooga. And now Jazmine Massengill is leaving after just two seasons. The 6-foot point guard, who just completed her sophomore season with the Lady Vols, has entered her name into the transfer portal. She confirmed her decision on social media, saying: “I truly appreciate my teammates ... (click for more)

Live Dirt iRacing on Fox Sports Featuring Tennessee Racer Bloomquist Among Others

Mooresburg, TN (3/31/20) --- FOX Sports will throw a little dirt into its eSports lineup tomorrow, with the addition of World of Outlaws iRacing from the virtual Dirt Track at Charlotte on Wednesday at 8 p.m. on FS1. The race marks the beginning of a weekly FS1 series of iRacing events across multiple disciplines and various virtual racetracks. This week’s World of Outlaws iRacing ... (click for more)


