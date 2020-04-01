 Wednesday, April 1, 2020 56.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Child Under 5 Dies From Coronavirus At Chattanooga Hospital; Tennessee Death Toll Reaches 24; Bradley County Up To 14 Cases

Wednesday, April 1, 2020

A child under five has died of coronavirus in a Chattanooga hospital, county officials said Wednesday.

Becky Barnes, Health Department administrator, said the child had underlying illnesses.

She also said there are two new coronavirus cases in the county and both are under 18 years old. She said one is isolating at home and still exhibiting symptoms. Another has recovered at home. However, that child's sibling has become ill and is being tested for coronavirus.

Ms. Barnes said those children had not been at day cares or schools since they became ill.

Hamilton County now has 52 coronavirus cases with three deaths.

Ms. Barnes said Chattanooga hospitals are receiving coronavirus cases from the region. She said there are 18 confirmed coronavirus patients in local hospitals as well as 25 under investigation for coronavirus.

Continuing to urge social distancing, she said when people consider going to a store say to yourself, 'Is this worth spreading illness or death to a member of my family?' "

She said, "The peak of this is determined by us. It's hard, but this can get bigger and bigger if we don't have the will." 

The death toll from the conoravirus in Tennessee has risen to 24 - up just one since Tuesday.

Cases in the state jumped to 2,683 - up from 2,239 on Tuesday. Officials said 200 people have been hospitalized in the state from coronavirus. It is now in 80 of the state's 95 counties.

Bradley County is up to 14 cases of the deadly new strain of virus. Rhea County and Sequatchie County each have one coronavirus case.

Grundy County is up to six cases, Meigs County has one, while Marion County has increased to eight cases. Bledsoe County has two cases, and Franklin County has seven.

McMinn County has three cases and Monroe County has increased to five.

Metro Nashville Public Health Department officials announced a total number of 673 confirmed cases - an increase of 132 cases in the past 24 hours. The confirmed cases range in age from two months old to 84 years old. Health officials have confirmed the death of an 83-year-old man as the fourth person in Davidson County to have died after a confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19. Eighteen others remain hospitalized; and 90 people have recovered from the virus. The remaining cases are self-isolating at home and have mild and manageable symptoms.

There are 148 cases in Williamson County with two deaths.

Shelby County has shot up to 496 cases and has three deaths.

Knox County is at 78 cases with one death.


Alabama Now Has 17 Deaths, 1,060 Cases, From Coronavirus

Dalton Adds Restrictions In COVID-19 Situation

Whitfield County Plans Live Conference Call To Discuss Coronavirus On Thursday


Alabama has gone from four coronavirus deaths on Sunday to 17 reported on Wednesday by the Alabama Department of Health. The total includes seven people at Lee County's East Alabama Medical Center

At a specially called meeting on Wednesday, the city of Dalton mayor and Council approved new measures that expanded the city's response to the COVID-19 state of emergency that was declared on

In an effort to spread awareness and to discuss the county's response to Coronavirus (Covid-19) , Whitfield County Board of Commissioners Chairman Lynn Laughter and Emergency Management Agency




Alabama Now Has 17 Deaths, 1,060 Cases, From Coronavirus

Alabama has gone from four coronavirus deaths on Sunday to 17 reported on Wednesday by the Alabama Department of Health. The total includes seven people at Lee County's East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika. Five of the seven people who died at the Opelika hospital were from Chambers County, which is just north of Opelika. Alabama coronavirus cases went from 830 on Sunday

Dalton Adds Restrictions In COVID-19 Situation

At a specially called meeting on Wednesday, the city of Dalton mayor and Council approved new measures that expanded the city's response to the COVID-19 state of emergency that was declared on March 23. The expanded resolution was developed jointly with the other municipal and county governments of Whitfield County. The resolution passed by a unanimous 4-0 vote. Mayor David Pennington

Opinion

Please Do Your Part

Each day in Georgia, physicians, nurses and other health care providers go to work in our hospitals, nursing centers or private office practices to care for patients with a variety of health needs. This practice of medicine occurs 24 hours per day, seven days per week, and 365 days per year; because illnesses and injuries don't take a holiday. Without thinking twice, patients visit

Roy Exum: My Garden This April

The lush green of the trees and the bushes, the beautiful birds so full of song, my rose bush coming alive, and the fact that today it is not raining cannot dull my heavy heart as I stay in prayer for all of us in the midst of our world's pandemic. Already there is no one who hasn't been affected in some way by the fiercest storm any of us have ever known, and already I know we

Sports

Dan Fleser: Zaay Green Also Leaving Lady Vols

KNOXVILLE – As it turns out, Tennessee didn't just lose a point guard this week. The Lady Vols are down a starting backcourt. Sophomore guard Zaay Green has joined Chattanooga product Jazmine Massengill in leaving the program. Green announced her intentions via Instagram on Wednesday, a days after classmate Massengill said that she was putting her name in the transfer portal.

Dan Fleser: Chattanooga's Jazmine Massengill Leaving The Lady Vols

KNOXVILLE – It took Tennessee five decades to finally land a women's basketball player from Chattanooga. And now Jazmine Massengill is leaving after just two seasons. The 6-foot point guard, who just completed her sophomore season with the Lady Vols, has entered her name into the transfer portal. She confirmed her decision on social media, saying: "I truly appreciate my teammates


